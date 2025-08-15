Gbenga Adeleke appointed CEO of Tribitat

Gbenga Adeleke

In a bold move to steer its real estate investment and development arm into a new era of innovation and impact, Vista Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Hon. Gbenga Adeleke as the Chief Executive Officer of Tribitat Real Estate Ltd.

In addition to his executive role, he has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of Vista Holdings, where he will provide direct oversight of Aston Cooperative, further reinforcing the group’s leadership structure and strategic alignment.

This appointment is part of a broader leadership restructuring across Vista Holdings, following the inauguration of its new Board of Directors on July 15, 2025, and the formal integration of nine subsidiaries into a unified and strategic group structure.

A respected figure in Nigeria’s real estate sector, Hon. Adeleke brings a wealth of experience, visionary leadership, and a track record of delivering transformative development projects.

His dual appointment signals a renewed focus on excellence, sustainable urban growth, and investor value, both at Tribitat Real Estate Ltd and across the Vista Group.

“We are delighted to welcome Hon. Gbenga Adeleke as CEO of Tribitat Real Estate Ltd and as a member of our Board,” said Dr. Tony Kolawole Aspire, Group Chief Executive Officer, Vista Holdings.

“At Vista, we believe leadership is the cornerstone of innovation and progress. Hon. Adeleke’s strategic acumen and passion for real estate development align perfectly with our vision for Tribitat and the wider Vista Group.

“His appointment reinforces our commitment to building transformative ventures that respond to real human needs and deliver long-term value.”

“I am honoured to lead Tribitat Real Estate Ltd at such a transformative time and to serve on the Board of Vista Holdings,” said Hon. Adeleke.

“The future of real estate in Nigeria lies in bold, smart development backed by strong institutional vision. Together with the team, I look forward to driving Tribitat to greater heights and contributing to the strategic direction of Vista Holdings.”

Tribitat Real Estate Ltd, now operating as one of the key subsidiaries under Vista Holdings, focuses on real estate investment and development.

Vista Holdings Limited is a diversified group with subsidiaries across real estate development, education, finance, and cooperative services, with a commitment to innovation, integrity, and impact.