From rejection to recognition: Osho Ademola Joel emerges best at MBC programme 

By Funmi Ajumobi

Osho Ademola Joel has been announced as Outstanding Student of the Master of Business Creation (MBC) programme at the University of Utah, Class of 2025. His journey to this recognition is in persistence, personal sacrifice, and an unshakable belief in his dream.

Osho’s path to academic excellence was a difficult journey. In 2017, he applied to study in the United States and visited the embassy three times with each ending in rejection. In one of the visits, he recounted it as a moment unforgettable.

He was told dismissively by a consular officer, “I am not your mama,” after offering a polite greeting. That moment fuelled a quiet vow: he would someday study abroad, and it would be through a fully funded scholarship.

The opportunity came years later when he secured a fully funded Belt and Road Initiative scholarship to pursue an MBA at Beijing Normal University in China. Everything including tuition, accommodation, insurance, and a living stipend was covered. Still, his visa was denied twice, with the reason cited as “insufficient funds.” Rather than surrender, Osho channelled his energy into growing his business.

While researching academic programmes in the U.S in those years, he discovered the MBC programme. Although it was not opened to international students at the time, he subscribed for updates. In 2024, he received an email encouraging him to apply as it was now opened to students from Africa. He began the process but paused when the school requested a credential evaluation. A turning point came with a direct phone call from the university, expressing strong interest in his profile and encouraging him to complete the evaluation. This renewed his determination. With renewed determination, he submitted the necessary documents and gained admission on a fully funded scholarship.

The MBC programme pushed him to the limit. Combining the rigour of a graduate degree with the pressure of a startup accelerator, the workload was intense. In the first semester alone, he completed 40 assessments. Balancing this with his business commitments, he often worked into the early hours of the morning, beginning his academic tasks around 11:35 p.m.

Through relentless focus, discipline, and sacrifice, Osho completed the programme and earned the highest distinction in his cohort.

His story reflects the journey of someone who refused to quit, even when doors repeatedly closed. It shows how setbacks can become setups for greater impact. Osho represents a new generation of African entrepreneurs persistent and determined to create lasting value.