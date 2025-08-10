Flexzy Joe releases new Afrobeat Single “ALMAJIRI”

By Moses Nosike

Nigerian Afrobeat rising star, Flexzy Joe has released a gripping new single titled “ALMAJIRI” under Jehu Entertainment. Produced by the talented Strings Beat, the song is now available on all major streaming platforms. “Almajiri” is more than just music, it’s a real life story turned into melody. Inspired by personal experiences of love, betrayal, and the courage to walk away, Flexzy Joe channels raw emotion through his lyrics and delivery, crafting an Afrobeat record that’s as heartfelt as it is danceable. The track tells the story of a man who gave everything, from emotional support to financial stability, only to realize the love he invested in was never truly his.

With powerful lines and an irresistible beat, Flexzy Joe reminds listeners of the importance of self-worth and choosing peace over pretense. The song is a bold expression of vulnerability wrapped in groove, appealing to both the heart and the body.

Born and raised in Oyo State and now based in Lagos, Flexzy Joe is an artist known for blending traditional African elements with modern Afrobeat sounds. Signed to Jehu Entertainment, he stands out in a genre often dominated by party anthems, bringing honesty, soul, and depth to every record.

Following his well-received EP Prophecy & Vows, Flexzy Joe continues to carve a lane for himself by telling stories that matter, not just to him, but to the streets and people living similar truths.