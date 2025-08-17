FG vows to implement ILC decisions to boost workers’ welfare, national development

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Federal Government has outlined the country’s commitment to implementing key recommendations from the recently concluded International Labour Conference ILC.

The conference, which brought together global stakeholders to deliberate on the future of work, saw active participation from Nigeria’s delegation, including members of the Ministry of Labour.

Speaking in an interview in Abuja, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi highlighted that the principal focus of the decisions made at the ILC centered on creating a safe and secure work environment.

“Ensuring workplace safety and security is fundamental because it motivates workers, promotes hard work, and enhances productivity,” the Minister explained.

“This, in turn, contributes significantly to the growth and development of our country.”

Following the conference, a comprehensive report summarizing the outcomes was prepared and submitted to the Federal Executive Council for consideration.

Nigeria is now focused on translating the ILC resolutions into concrete actions, with worker representatives playing an integral role in driving timely and effective implementation.

On reflecting about the ministry’s achievements since assuming office eight months ago, the Minister pointed to a remarkable period of labour peace and stability.

He said apart from a brief, three-day warning strike by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives—which was quickly resolved—there has been no major industrial unrest.

He credited this to continuous dialogue, an open and consultative approach, and a strong commitment to peaceful resolution of labour issues.

Dingyadi further stated that the Ministry has enhanced its internal processes and systems, leading to greater efficiency and improved service delivery.

While still early in the tenure, the Minister expressed optimism about ongoing and future reforms aimed at improving the world of work for Nigerians and strengthening the country’s workforce environment under the direction of President Ahmed Tinubu.

“This renewed focus on worker safety, engagement, and institutional efficiency signals a robust labour sector poised to support Nigeria’s socio-economic development in the years ahead,” he said.