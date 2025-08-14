FG to provide 500 housing units in each state

Mr. Ahmed Akintola, Director of Urban Development at the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, states that the Federal Government plans to provide 500 housing units in each state of the federation.

He said that an additional 1,000 units would also be provided in the Renewed Hope City across the six geopolitical zones.

Akintola stated this during a courtesy visit to the state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Sunday Olajide, on Thursday in Akure.

He added that 100 housing units would be provided in each of the 774 Local Government Areas, while economic housing units would also be provided in all the farm settlements across the country.

Akintola stated that he was in the state with a team of building experts and a consulting firm to conduct a housing deficit survey in Akure, aiming to understand the level of housing shortages and initiate inclusive housing development in the state.

“This is part of the Federal Government initiative for broader national programme aimed at generating accurate and up-to-date data on housing demand and supply gaps, housing quality and access to basic services which is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs),” he said.

Akintola stated that the visit aimed to solicit the cooperation and support of the state government in providing relevant records or secondary data.

He said the visit would enhance the successful conduct of the survey and officially introduce the lead consultant and field team, facilitating their access to key stakeholders and establishing institutional collaboration with the Ministry.

Responding, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Sunday Olajide, assured the team that Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa was always receptive to positive collaborations with the state government.

He said that both physical and infrastructural development of the state, in line with the development programmes of his administration, would always be welcomed.

The commissioner commended the Federal Government for acknowledging the housing deficit in the country.

He said the initiative would close the gap by providing affordable housing units across the country and enjoined the team to engage critical stakeholders in the state to achieve success in their assignment.

In his remarks, the lead Consultant, Dr Osunsanmi Abolabo, declared that a 35-member team comprising of housing experts, town planners, supervisors and enumerators had been selected for the enumeration of 5 per cent houses in Akure.

Vanguard News