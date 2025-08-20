FG shuts down over 13.5 million social media accounts for code violations

Ex-lawmaker, Council of Ulama partner to address hostile social media content

By Emmanuel Elebeke & Juliet Umeh

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has shut down 13,597,057 social media accounts on platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) for posting offensive content and breaching Nigeria’s Code of Practice for online platforms.



The enforcement action followed the submission of the 2024 Compliance Report by major service providers such as Google, Microsoft, and TikTok.



Despite the shutdown, NITDA commended the platforms for their cooperation and adherence to Nigeria’s regulations, which were developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).



Highlights of the 2024 Compliance Report include: Registered complaints: 754,629, Content removed: 58,909,112, Content reuploaded after appeal: 420,439, Accounts shut down/deactivated: 13,597,057

NITDA said the figures demonstrate the platforms’ efforts to protect users and remove harmful content in line with national laws. The agency reiterated that all online platforms operating in Nigeria must be locally registered, comply with tax requirements, and adhere to the Code of Practice.

NITDA added that it will continue working with industry stakeholders, civil society, and regulators to promote user safety, digital literacy, and transparency across Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.