FG issues flood alert for 32 states, 832 communities

FILE IMAGE

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has issued a fresh flood alert for 198 LGAs across 32 states and the FCT.

The agency warned of high to very high flood risks between Aug. 7 and Aug. 21.

The alert, with reference No: 32-25-003-06, was issued by NIHSA Director General Mr Umar Ibrahim on Thursday, following rising river levels and persistent rainfall across the country.

NIHSA warned that over 100 communities and major transportation routes may experience severe disruptions during the forecast period.

The affected states include Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, FCT, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, and Nasarawa.

Others are Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

According to the agency, a total of 198 LGAs and 832 communities fall within the projected flood impact zone.

“Possible disruption of major transportation routes is anticipated,” NIHSA stated, citing data from its colour-coded flood risk map.

The agency urged emergency management stakeholders to activate their response protocols and advised that evacuation plans be put in place for communities at risk.

NIHSA also encouraged residents and stakeholders to follow its weekly state-level and community-specific forecasts and to stay informed via the NIHSA flood dashboard and official social media platforms.

The alert is part of NIHSA’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the growing impact of seasonal flooding, which continues to displace thousands and damage infrastructure annually.