Federal University of Lafia bans sign-out celebrations

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

The authority of the Federation University of Lafia, FULafia, has banned any form of sign-out practice during graduation celebrations.

This is sequent to the recent sad and fatal accident involving two tricycles at the university campus in Lafia.

The practice of sign-out celebrations is characterised by final-year students signing shirts of their colleagues and engaging in other social activities to mark the end of their studies at the university.

The practice, usually, takes place after the writing of final examination by students.

A statement issued by the Registrar of FULafia, Malam Nuradeen Abdu, said that in order to ensure safety of students, the management has banned the sign-out celebrations for final-year students.

“The management of the FULafia no longer permitted to take place at the Permanent Site Campus Gate of the University henceforth.

The statement noted that students should henceforth organise their celebrations within their faculty’s premises.

The statement further stated that use of public address systems during these celebrations “is strictly prohibited”, adding that “students are, also, strictly forbidden from driving or running around with cars during these celebrations.”

It warned that any violation of these rules would result in immediate disciplinary action against violators.

It urged students to cooperate with the directives to prevent any further preventable accidents and ensure the safety of everyone on campus.

The statement added that the safety of students is the university’s priority and therefore urged all students to abide by the rule or face stricter consequences.