Eyinju Olodumare resonates UK with drumming legacy

By Benjamin. Njoku

Adeniyi Olusola Morolahun, known globally as ‘Eyinju Olodumare’ – The Abuletic King, is stamping his legacy across the UK with a wave of unforgettable performances, cultural showcases, and public engagements that reawaken the spirit of African heritage.

As a celebrated theatre practitioner, African percussionist, and founder of the Abuletic brand, his recent UK tour has been a resounding success. Famed for his mastery of over 35 traditional African drums, including Dùndú, Bàtá, Gángan, Omele, and Sákárà, the Abuletic King’s work blends sound, movement, memory, and meaning. His events are more than performances, they are cultural immersions, ancestral dialogues, and educational experiences.

One of his major UK performances was at Amazon African celebration Week, held on the 25th of June, at the Amazon LBA8 Unit 2. Adeniyi brought African rhythm to the corporate space, engaging Amazon staff in cultural celebration and community bonding through live drumming and storytelling.

Another outing was the celebration of Ashford Designer at 25, which was held on the 28th of June, at Ashford Designer Outlet as well as KentIn celebration of 25 years of fashion and diversity, the Abuletic King captivated a diverse audience with dynamic drumming and Yoruba chants, bridging fashion and heritage. Also, the African Diaspora Foundation Festival (ADF Fest 2025), held 5th of July, at Campbell Park, Milton Keynes MK9 4BAwad was another groundbreaking event for the Abuletic King. This grand cultural gathering saw Adeniyi ignite the main stage with powerful rhythms and ancestral echoes, turning the park into a living archive of African identity. At the Afro Fashion Show UK 2025, Hilton Deansgate, Manchester Merging fashion and tradition, the Abuletic King led a powerful percussion opening that accompanied African-inspired fashion on the runway, celebrating heritage with elegance.