Enugu on the Move: How new terminals, CNG buses are redefining public transport

CNG VEHICLES

By Godwin Uzo

For decades, navigating public transport in Enugu meant grappling with gridlock, noise, and chaos. But in a striking turn of events, the Enugu State Government is rewriting that story.

On August 14,Governor Peter Mbah unveiled a sweeping transformation of the state’s transport system, commissioning five ultra-modern bus terminals and rolling out 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered buses.

This ambitious initiative marks more than just an upgrade in infrastructure; it signals a deliberate shift toward cleaner energy, smarter mobility, and dignified commuting. Godwin Uzo writes that with the commissioning, Enugu is positioning itself not just as a regional hub, but as a model for sustainable public transport in Nigeria.

In what many have described as a bold move that signals a departure from decades of decaying infrastructure and disorganized public transportation, the Enugu State Government, on August 14,launched a massive overhaul of its transport system.

At the heart of this transformation was the commissioning of five ultra-modern transport terminals and the rollout of 100 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered mass transit buses out of the 200 procured. In addition were the launch of the Enugu State Transport System and 80 modern bus shelters and bays.

Before now, traveling through Enugu’s busy motor parks, especially the Holy Ghost area, was an exhausting affair. Hawkers, reckless drivers, unmarked vehicles often defined the commuter experience. It was equally a thriving hub for pickpockets in broad daylight and even gun-wielding daredevil criminals at night.

This ugly situation was not different at other major transport bubs, namely, Gariki, Abakpa, and Nsukka. Gariki, in particular, was notorious for illicit drugs, pick pockets, and all manner of sexual immoralities. In fact, phone snatching was so established there that it was believed that you could lose your mobile phone by just returning greetings.

But today, these realities have given way to smart, organized, and dignified transport infrastructure. Championed by Governor Peter Mbah, this initiative is part of a broader vision to position Enugu as a model of modern infrastructure, sustainable mobility, and inclusive development.

With additional investments in digital transport platforms, smart mobility, and multimodal integration, the state’s efforts are poised to drastically improve transport infrastructure, enhance commuting experiences, stimulate job creation, and foster economic growth.

Modern Terminals: Lifting the Face of Public Transport

One of the most visible aspects of Enugu’s transport transformation is the construction and commissioning of five state-of-the-art transport terminals. The terminals include the Holy Ghost Terminal 1 (Enugu Central Station 1), designated for inter-state transport; Holy Ghost Terminal 2 (Enugu Central Station 2) for inter-city transport; Nsukka Terminal (Nsukka Central Station); Abakpa NikeTerminal (Abakpa Central Station), and Gariki Terminal (Gariki Central Station).

Unlike the chaotic motor parks of old, these newterminals are equipped with modern amenities: air-conditioned waiting halls,food courts, ticketing booths, tastefully finished retinue of restrooms, shops, cinemas, sit-outgardens, andeven hotels.

The Holy Ghost terminals, for instance, are complemented by the longest pedestrian skywalk in Nigeria, measuring about400m and designed to ease commuter flow and ensure safety in the once-congested down town district.

Addressing a crowd of supporters at the Holy Ghost Terminal 2, Mbah noted that prior to the commencement of the project in late2023, the Holy Ghost area was “practically a synonym for chaotic traffic and general disorderliness.”

“We knew that our goal to make Enugu the most live able city in Nigeria would be a futile bid if we were unable to tackle problems such as persistent traffic gridlock, “he said. “So, from the very first day of this administration, we made a promise: to build a world-class transport system that moves people, connects businesses and communities, and, crucially, that rightfully positions Enugu State as a model of modern governance, sustainable growth, and human dignity,”.

Speaking further, he said that the commissioning was beyond a ribbon-cutting exercise and ushers in a whole new experience; fundamentally connecting our vision to action, and our action to the daily lives of the over seven million residents of Enugu State.

Mbah used the occasion of the launch to thank President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to the state’s development. “Through words and deeds, the President has demonstrated a sincere love and support towards Enugu and indeed the South East’s progress. An example is the concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, which would clearly reposition Enugu as an aviation and economic hub,”.

By upgrading the nodes where commuters begin and endtheir journeys, the state is laying a new foundation for organized, efficient,and user-friendly public transport.

The CNG Bus Fleet: Clean, Affordable, and Efficient Mobility

Hand-in-hand with the new terminals was the rollout of a fleet of CNG-powered buses. These 100 buses (out of a projected200) are designed to be cost-effective, eco-friendly alternatives to diesel-powered and private commuter vehicles. They will serve major routes across the metropolis and link rural communities to urban centres.

The use of CNG significantly reduces fuel costs and emissions. Beyond that, it also aligns with Nigeria’s broader transition to cleaner energy following the fuel subsidy removal. For commuters, this means cheaper transport fares; for the state, it means fewer pollutants and a smaller carbon footprint.

Each bus is also fitted with modern transport technology: GPS tracking, digital ticketing systems, passenger information displays, and CCTV. This improves passenger safety, ensures fare transparency, and allows real-time monitoring of fleet activity.

Job Creation and Economic Stimulation

Beyond mobility, the transport revamp is creating jobs and stimulating economic activity. According to Governor Mbah, the system is projected to create over 20,000 jobs across operations, maintenance, security, ticketing, hospitality, and terminal management.

Thousands more jobs are being indirectly created through contracts for bus production, infrastructure construction, digital platform development, and facility management. The new terminals host retail outlets, eateries, and banking services, providing small businesses with new opportunities and helping boost internally generated revenue.

Local industries are also being empowered. Throughpartnerships with the Anambra Motor Manufacturing Company (ANAMMCO), Enugu isrefurbishing and producing buses locally, enhancing skills transfer andindustrial capacity.

At the core of the project is an integrated smart transport system. The state government has rolled out a unified digital platform that handles route planning, bus tracking, electronic ticketing, and fleet management. With this platform, passengers can pay fares electronically ,reducing cash handling and curbing leakages.

The digitization of transport is expected to improve service delivery, increase transparency in revenue collection, and help the government plan routes and schedules more efficiently. This system will also help Enugu residents access real-time travel information, thereby reducing waiting times and increasing trust in public transport.

Transforming Urban Mobility and Commuter Experience

For years, Enugu residents endured unreliable and unregulated transport, resulting in gridlocks, extortion, insecurity, and lost productivity. The old Holy Ghost Park, for example, was a notorious bottleneck, where traders, hawkers, and commercial drivers jostled for space amid heavy pedestrian traffic.

Now, with the modern terminals and organized loading bays, there is order. Commuters board in air-conditioned halls, drivers follow schedules, and traffic enforcement is effective. For many, this change restores dignity and ease to daily commuting.

Women, children, students, and the elderly, groups that previouslyvulnerable to the chaos of informal transport, now enjoy safer, cleaner, andmore accessible facilities. It’s not just infrastructure; it’s quality of life.

Little wonder, the Minister of Avaiation, Festus Keyamo,during a visit to the state to commission Enugu Air, the State Airline in July,described Mbah as a governor that truly cares for the people and a shiningexample for other leaders to emulate. Even President Tinubu recognises and admiresMbah’s leadership prowess.

Linking Transport to Urban Planning and Economic Growth

Transport infrastructure is often a catalyst for urbandevelopment. With this revamp, Enugu is laying the groundwork for smart citygrowth. The new terminals are already attracting commercial investments, retailoutlets, logistics companies, food vendors, banks, and real estate developers.

Moreover, as transport becomes more reliable, businessescan move goods faster, people can get to work more efficiently, and tourism canflourish. This will inevitably lead to an expansion in the state’s economicbase and revenue generation.

The Governor has also emphasized that this is part of abroader urban regeneration plan that includes roads, housing, water, power, anddigital infrastructure.

What makes Enugu’s approach unique is its multi modal transport ambition. The terminals are just one phase in a comprehensive transport overhaul that includes road, rail, air, and potentially in landwater ways, with one already being developed at Ogurute jetty.

So, with EnuguAir and the terminals done and dusted, it can be correctly said that Mbah is steadilyand determinedly delivering on his promise at page 31 of his manifesto, to “evolve a multimodaltransportation system incorporating light rail, tram services, and inlandwaterway services to complement the existing road transportation.”