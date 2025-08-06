Elin Air sets MRO record with first 7,800 landings check in Nigeria

Cross section of Elin Group and the Maintenance team

LAGOS, NIGERIA – In a groundbreaking development for Nigeria’s aviation industry, Elin Air and Aviation Services Limited has made history by becoming the first aviation service provider in the country to complete a 7,800 landings maintenance check on a Bombardier Challenger CL604 aircraft — a feat previously outsourced to foreign Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities.

The milestone was achieved on June 23, 2025, and is being hailed as a major step toward Nigeria’s aviation self-sufficiency. Even more remarkable is that the entire inspection was carried out locally by Nigerian engineers at Elin Air’s hangar — underscoring a growing national capability in aircraft maintenance and compliance with international aviation standards.

The achievement adds to a series of recent milestones in Nigeria’s aviation sector, including improved compliance with the Cape Town Convention (CTC), which led to the country’s removal from the Aviation Working Group (AWG) watchlist, the signing of the Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), the return of Emirates Airlines, and the reactivation of Lagos Airport’s second runway (18R).

Against this backdrop of progress, Elin Air’s 7,800 landings check — equivalent to a commercial aircraft’s “D-check” — serves as a symbol of Nigeria’s advancing technical prowess in aviation. The process involves a complete structural and system overhaul requiring over 6,000 man-hours.

“We never doubted we could do this,” said Engr. Dr. Benedict Adeyileka, Executive Director of Elin Group Limited. “It took meticulous planning and strict adherence to global maintenance standards, but today we’ve shown that with Nigerian talent and determination, we can deliver at world-class levels.”

Mr Noel Morris (Director, Business Development) Adebowale Aworinde (Maintenance Planner) Engr Dr. Benedict Adeyileka (Executive Director)

From April to June 2025, Elin Air’s technical team stripped down the aircraft’s engines, fuel tanks, APU, thrust reversers, and flight control systems. They also conducted the required 600 and 1,200-hour checks and completed a full cabin refurbishment — all executed in line with international best practices. The upgraded interior now offers enhanced luxury and premium comfort for executive travel.

Key leaders in the project included Engr. Benjamin Dzer (Director of Maintenance) and Engr. Florence Bitrus-Opeyemi (Director of Quality and Safety), under the direction of Engr. Adeyileka. Notably, all personnel involved in the project were Nigerian.

“We knew we had the skills,” said Engr. Dzer. “The only hurdle was proving that Nigeria could handle this level of work internally — and we did.”

The effort reflects a core commitment by Elin Air to foster indigenous technical capacity, retain value within Nigeria’s economy, and reduce dependency on costly foreign maintenance centers.

The initiative also aligns with the long-term vision of Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich, CEO of Elin Group Limited, who has been a vocal advocate for building a sustainable and technically proficient aviation industry in Nigeria.

With its successful execution of the 7,800 landings inspection, Elin Air has firmly positioned itself as a rising force in West Africa’s MRO space. The company has already scheduled its next major maintenance project for November 2025, reinforcing its commitment to technical excellence, innovation, and national aviation advancement.