EFCC, NIS deport 51 foreign nationals convicted of cybercrime

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in collaboration with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), has deported 51 foreign nationals convicted of cybercrime-related offences. The group includes 50 Chinese nationals and one Tunisian.

This development brings the total number of repatriated convicts to 102 since the operation commenced on August 15, 2025.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the deportees were part of a larger group of 192 foreign nationals apprehended in Lagos during a coordinated sting operation.

The operation, based on actionable intelligence, targeted what authorities described as a major foreign-led cybercrime network operating within Nigeria.

According to the EFCC, the deportations form part of ongoing efforts to curb cybercrime and safeguard Nigeria’s digital environment.

Authorities further disclosed that additional deportations are planned in the coming days as the operation progresses.