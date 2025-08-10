EFCC raids hotel inside Obasanjo Library, arrests 93 suspected internet fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 93 suspected internet fraudsters in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The suspects were arrested at Green Legacy Hotel, located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

The agency’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, the suspects were arrested in a sting operation in Abeokuta on Sunday.

He said that the arrest was sequel to a credible intelligence about their suspected involvement in internet crimes.

”Upon their arrest, 18 vehicles and mobile devices were recovered from them.

”They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

Vanguard News