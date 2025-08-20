Edo assembly clears eight commissioner nominees

Edo State House of Assembly

By Ozioruva Aliu

The Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) on Wednesday cleared eight commissioner nominees submitted to it by Governor Monday Okpebholo.

They include Barr Nosa Adams, Yakubu Oshiorenua, Felix Akhabue and Prof. Omorodion Ignatius.

Others were Ohimai Ehijimetor, Eugenia Abdallah, Godwin Eshieshi, and Prince Kassim Afegbua.

The clearance was a result of a request from the state governor, which was acted upon by the House through its Committee on Rules, Business, and Government House.

The house considered the report of the committee, which contained eleven findings and a single recommendation, namely confirmation.

Explaining further on the findings, the Speaker, Rt Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, said all the nominees were indigenes, competent and experienced, and are all qualified to occupy the positions of commissioners, charging them to be proactive and work in synergy with the state governor to ensure that Edo State moves forward.

The Speaker, however, observed a gender imbalance, as among the eight commissioner nominees, only one was a female.

In a voice vote, the majority of the lawmakers moved in favour of the commissioner nominees.

Vanguard News