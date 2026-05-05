Soludo submits 18 Commissioner nominees for screening

By Vincent Ujumadu

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has forwarded a list of 18 commissioner nominees to the Anambra State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The list, transmitted on Tuesday, comprises both returning and new nominees. Four of the nominees—Dr Afam Obidike (Health), Dr Law Mefor (Information), Prof. Offonze Amucheazi (Lands), and Mr Patrick Aghamba (Youth Development and Sports)—served in the governor’s first tenure.

The new nominees include Dr Ben Chuks Odoemena (Agriculture), Mr Chukwukadibia Okoye (Budget and Economic Planning), Mr Udoji Amedu (Culture, Entertainment and Tourism), Dr Ekene Ogugua (Education), Dr Clem Aguiyi (Environment), Mr Izuchukwu Okafor (Finance), and Barr. Vin Ezeaka (Local Government and Community Affairs).

Others are Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN (Justice/Attorney-General), Prof. Charles Ofoegbu (Petroleum and Mineral Resources), Chijioke Ojukwu (Physical Planning and Urban Development), Engr Casmir Chinenye Agummadu (Power), Arc Okey Ezeobi (Works and Infrastructure), Hon. Eddy Ibuzo (Transport), and Mrs Esther Chinyere Onyekesi (Women Affairs and Social Development).

Speaker of the House, Somtochukwu Udeze, who received the list during plenary, referred it to the Committee on Screening and Election Matters for further legislative action.