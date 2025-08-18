Driver dies as car rams into bus at Mile 2

By Efe Onodjae & Abeeb Osho

A lone driver was confirmed dead in the early hours of Monday after his Toyota Highlander rammed into a commercial bus illegally picking passengers along the roadside at Volkswagen bus stop, inward Mile 2, Lagos.

The accident involved a Toyota Highlander with registration number APP 150 EY and a painted T4 commercial bus marked KJA 328 XH.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the Highlander, which was at top speed, lost control and rammed into the stationary bus with great force. The impact claimed the life of the Highlander driver instantly.

Officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), who arrived at the scene shortly after the crash, extricated the lifeless body from the mangled wreck and handed it over to the Ojo Police Division.

The remains were later deposited at the C-Niger Mortuary, Abule Ado.

The accident caused heavy gridlock along the busy Mile 2 corridor, but LASTMA officers swiftly cleared the wreckage and towed the vehicles to Ojo Police Division for further investigation.

Reacting, LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, commiserated with the family of the deceased and warned motorists against reckless driving and excessive speed.

He also decried the habit of commercial drivers indiscriminately picking passengers along the road, insisting that bus stops provided by government must be strictly adhered to.

According to him: “The sanctity of human life must never be compromised by recklessness on our highways. We shall continue to intensify enforcement and sustain public enlightenment campaigns to prevent needless tragedies.”