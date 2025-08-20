Dantay returns with new single ‘Untold’

Nigerian rising artist, Dantay has unveiled his second single, “Untold”, a track that blends Afro-Fusion rhythms with deeply personal storytelling.

The single, produced by Fresh VDM, explores themes of resilience and gratitude, drawing from Dantay’s upbringing without his father and the influence of his mother, who he credits with shaping his character. While the lyrics lean introspective, Fresh VDM’s production infuses the song with an energetic groove that balances reflection with movement.

The single also serves as the lead track from Dantay’s forthcoming debut EP, scheduled for release later in 2025. The project which is expected to expand on his lyrical depth and vocal versatility, while reinforcing his commitment to authentic storytelling, marks his second under Muse Studios, an independent Nigerian label focused on spotlighting new talent.

Speaking on the single, Dantay said: “‘Untold’ is about the things we carry but rarely say out loud. It’s for everyone who had to grow up too soon, who kept pushing forward even when it wasn’t easy. It’s my truth, but it’s also the truth of so many others.”

With “Untold”, which became available on all major streaming platforms in July, 2025, Dantay continues to establish himself as a notable voice in Nigeria’s evolving music scene.