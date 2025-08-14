Cyber attack hits Customs, disrupts cargo clearance

•Normalcy has been restored, says Spokesman

By Godwin Oritse

A cyber attack on the Information Communication Technology (ICT) platform of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has caused significant disruptions to cargo clearance operations at ports across the country.

Licensed Customs agents are already counting their losses to demurrage charges on their consignments as a result of the disruption.

Confirming the development, NCS spokesman and Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Mr. Maiwada Abdullahi, told Vanguard that the attack occurred sometime ago, adding however, that the system has been restored.

He stated: “Yes, our platform was attacked some time ago, but it has been rectified and is now fully operational. We have strengthened our systems to ensure that cybercriminals will find it much more difficult to penetrate in the future.”

Regarding potential compensation, Abdullahi disclosed that discussions are ongoing with several stakeholders on the matter and hinted at possible relief measures for importers whose goods were delayed during the system outage.

Reacting to the development, Mr. Lucky Amiwero, President, National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, said that there is a default in the new B’Odogwu home grown ICT platform being promoted by the Customs.

Amiwero also said that the same glitch being experienced also occurred before the B’Odogwu initiative.

He, however, lampooned the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, for their docile stand against happenings at the Port.

He stated: “The government needs to overhaul the newly introduced B’Odogwu ICT platform, there are defects that needs to be corrected.

“The same defects that was experienced during the era of West Blue before Ngozi Okonjo Eweala who was the Finance Minister at that time intervened, is the same issue currently affecting the B’Odogwu system.

“The glitch has resulted to huge demurrage, huge storage charges, distortion in business plan and high cost of clearance.

“Manufacturers Association, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) are all there doing nothing. They cannot even react to the situation. All they do is to hold conferences.

“These groups ought to be at the Vanguard of protest against these anomalies rocking the port industry but they chose to keep quiet as if all is well.”

Similarly, Mr. Olawale Odu, an importer and licensed Customs agent, said that the government through the Nigeria Customs Service should engage terminal operators and shipping companies to find a way to assuage the losses to importers by granting them waivers.