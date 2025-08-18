CVR: INEC portal records 26,000 hits in few hours

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The 2027 general election seems to be generating a lot of interest among Nigerians following the level of enthusiasm shown in taking part in the Continuous Voter Registration CVR, which started on Monday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Monday commenced the nationwide CVR exercise, recording an impressive 26,255 hits on its dedicated portal, cvr.inecnigeria.org, within a few hours of launch.

The online pre-registration exercise, which officially started on August 18, 2025, allows eligible Nigerians to begin their voter registration process digitally before completing it at designated centres.

INEC announced that in-person registration will commence on Monday, August 25, 2025, across all 37 state offices and 774 Local Government Area LGA offices nationwide.

The CVR is open to new voters aged 18 and above, while existing voters can use the platform to collect or transfer their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs, replace lost or damaged cards, and update their information. INEC, however, cautioned against multiple registrations.

INEC encouraged Nigerians to take advantage of the exercise to strengthen the nation’s democratic process, noting that voter registration is a critical step toward ensuring credible elections.

The Commission can be reached via its official contact channels including the short code 4632, hotlines 09050858629, 09050858675, 09050858649, and email [email protected] for inquiries or support.

INEC assured citizens that the exercise will be seamless and accessible, reiterating its commitment to making votes count and consolidating democracy.