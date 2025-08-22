Customs partners ICPC in renewed fight against corruption

Customs officers

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reiterated its commitment to institutional integrity through a sensitisation programme held in Abuja in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The initiative focused on enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) and strengthening internal mechanisms to combat corruption.

Declaring the programme open, Deputy Comptroller-General Greg Itotoh, who represented the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, acknowledged that the fight against corruption within the Service is an ongoing effort.

He said that the sensitisation was part of sustained strategies to reinforce internal controls and embed a culture of integrity across all levels of the organisation.

“Your presence here today affirms our collective resolve to fight corruption. It encourages and strengthens our commitment to enforce the anti-corruption measures we have instituted,” he said.

Itotoh noted that the knowledge shared during the session would be disseminated to other officers, driving improved service delivery and ethical conduct. He reaffirmed the Service’s dedication alongside its stakeholders to eradicating corruption.

In his remarks, ICPC Chairman Musa Aliyu, represented by Olusegun Adigun, commended the NCS leadership for prioritising ethical governance and initiating the programme.

He described corruption as a major obstacle to national development, one that undermines trust, weakens governance, and stalls economic progress.

“As we engage in today’s discussions, let us remember that every act of integrity contributes to a stronger, more transparent society,” he said. “Let this workshop serve as a catalyst for renewed commitment, innovation, and proactive engagement in the fight against corruption.”

He urged officers to uphold ethical standards and called on management to continue supporting ACTU’s mission, reiterating that consistent integrity within institutions can help reshape society.

The event featured technical presentations, including “Understanding the ACTU Standing Order 2023” by an ICPC official, and “Preventive Strategies in Combating Corruption in Public Institutions” by governance expert Richard Bello. Both sessions underscored the importance of proactive reforms and preventive measures in building institutional resilience against corruption.

In closing, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba of the Customs Intelligence Unit reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to deepening its collaboration with the ICPC, noting that transparency and accountability remain central to Customs’ ongoing modernisation drive.

“We deeply appreciate the ACTU for initiating and championing this programme,” he said. “Your tireless efforts in promoting accountability and good governance have not gone unnoticed. You remain the moral compass of our institution.”