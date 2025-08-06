Criminals, touts now in charge of politics in Nigeria — Falana

Femi Falana Femi has called on Nigerians to actively expose private individuals and public officials who contravene the provisions of the Anti-Torture Act 2017.

…Flays Makinde’s N63bn Govt House renovation project

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA — Human Rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, yesterday lamented that politics in Nigeria is now in the hands of criminals and touts, who care little about investing in the country’s economic prosperity and the well-being of its citizens.

He equally decried what he described as bad governance and sheer infrastructural decay in the Southwest, stressing that governors in the region have not done enough to tackle poverty.

Falana, who stated this while making his submission as a member of the panel at the 2025 National Conference of Egbe Amofin Oodua held in Abeokuta with the theme ‘Regional Justice, Security and Sustainable Development’, said the governors failed to prioritise selfless service over personal aggrandisement.

He said: “During the days of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, politics was in the hands of the intellectuals, but today, politics is in the hands of criminals and touts who are less concerned about investing in the economic prosperity of the country and the well-being of the citizens.”

The legal luminary, who faulted Governor Seyi Makinde’s decision to spend N63bn on the rehabilitation of the Government House, described it as reckless spending of public funds that should have been put into better use to uplift infrastructural development in the state.

Other members of the panel were Dr Wahab Shittu, SAN, Mrs Titilayo Akinlawon, SAN, Chief Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, as well as Mr Kayode Akinremi, Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Abeokuta branch.

The human rights lawyer noted that the South-West region may continue in its journey of retrogression except the political leaders, at the state and the local government levels, are honest to the people and make good governance and service to the people their focus.

He said: “We are always quick to shout about the misappropriation and reckless spending of public funds in Abuja, but in Lagos after spending N45bn to procure Jeeps (utility vehicles) in the first four years, the state House of Assembly is planning to spend another N20bn on purchase of another set of jeeps, yet the people are wallowing in poverty.

“Ikorodu has been submerged in the last three days, if it were to be abroad, they will be using helicopter to drop food for the victims, but what is being done for the people? Nothing.”

“Similarly, the governor of Oyo State, who comes to work from his house, now wants to rehabilitate government house with N63bn, the amount that is enough to provide good roads and electricity for the state.

“Our education is in bad shape, there is no South-West state today that is up to date in accessing the UBEC fund. There are 18.3m out of school children, including children from the South-West.

“Today, the roads in the Southwest are terrible. Infrastructurally, we are not there. Unfortunately, when they now want to flag off road that they will not even complete, you will see them making so much noise, doing ceremony; there is need for a rethink.”

While lamenting that touts have taken over Southwest states due to growing poverty, he said: “Area boys, touts have taken over the Southwest States. The area boys in Ekiti seem to be wild than those in Lagos. They are present from Lagos to Abeokuta and everywhere, including rural areas.

“Our children are no longer going to school. You can’t buy a piece of land now and enjoy peaceful possession. As yTOPou are laying the foundation, you will see them. When you want to roof the building, you will see them again. Go and look at the results of WAEC now, two years ago, Ekiti came 28, one year, Oyo and Osun came 28 and 27 positions respectfully. What is happening to us in the Southwest?

“Our children now run to miracle centres, the children are not going to schools again, only children of the privileged few are going to school because of poverty, yet the commonwealth of our region is being privatised right before our eyes.”

Falana charged lawyers to stand up and make our political leaders accountable to the people, even if they will have to drag them before the Court of law

He said: “For the 2025 budget, Senators and members of House of Representatives inserted 11,000 constituency projects valued at N6.9trn, as lawyers you must do more than sitting and watching, ask these lawmakers where the projects are cited and if they are not giving satisfactory answers, take them to court.”

In his keynote address, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Akin Olujinmi, SAN, urged the lawyers to continue to uphold rule of law and advance the course of justice, fairness and equity in the region.