Corporate Affairs Commission strikes off 247 companies from data base

By John Alechenu

Abuja: The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has delisted 247 companies from its database, citing improper registration as reason for its action.

According to the commission, the affected entities were never duly registered as limited liability companies.

The Commission made this public in a post on its official X handle yesterday. It noted that the purported incorporation of the affected companies was invalid.

In the post, the CAC further noted that the Registration Certificates (RC) numbers allegedly linked to the companies were never assigned to any entity.

In an X post, the CAC said, “The general public is hereby informed that the 247 names listed here below have not been duly registered as limited liability companies,” CAC said.

“The Registered Certificate (RC) numbers allegedly ascribed to them have not been assigned to any one of them. Consequently, the names and the RC numbers have been removed from the Database.

Some of the entities include: Dwell Space Limited, Ambergas Limited, Renam Nig Ltd, Odacon Nig Ltd, L and K Investment Limited, Bornao Engineering Supply & Technical Company Limited, Tawakali Investment International Ltd, Vourla Petroleum/Gas Limited, Startrek Traveler Limited and Medical City SPV Services Limited.

Others include: Wadatau African Airspace Services Limited, Max-Pat Nig Ltd, Bifex Consultants Limited, Grand-Works Nigeria Limited, Rychado Global Malls Limited, Inter-Global Contractors Limited, Alh. S.G Koko and Sons Limited, Nono Nig. Ent. Ltd, Dandiko Ventures Ltd and Dehi Uwaifoh and Company Limited.