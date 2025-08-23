Civic Group advocates stronger border security to support economic reforms

A civic advocacy group, Concerned Nigerians, has appealed to the Federal Government to strengthen border security and enhance customs operations as part of broader efforts to support economic growth and protect national interests.

In a statement released on Friday and signed by the group’s coordinator, Mr. Alabi Adesola, the organization noted that the Federal Government’s recent economic reforms, particularly the floating of the naira, have created new opportunities for legitimate importers. However, they stressed the importance of reinforcing regulatory oversight at land borders to fully harness these benefits.

According to the group, improving border security and customs enforcement could help safeguard local industries, ensure consumer safety, and improve revenue generation. They highlighted concerns that unrestricted movement of goods through unregulated entry points could challenge fair trade practices and strain the local economy.

“Ensuring proper monitoring of goods entering the country is vital to protecting legitimate businesses and ensuring consumer protection,” the statement read.

The group also encouraged the government to promote the use of seaports for importation, which they said are better equipped for thorough documentation, inspection, and revenue collection processes.

In their recommendations, Concerned Nigerians called for: Improved surveillance and security infrastructure at land borders. Strengthened capacity and operational efficiency within the Nigeria Customs Service. Support for policies that encourage transparent and regulated import channels.

They further noted that well-structured border management could contribute to job creation, improved trade monitoring, and increased government revenue.

“The goal is not just enforcement, but also to support national economic objectives through efficient and secure border operations,” the group added.

The statement concluded by urging relevant authorities to collaborate on long-term strategies that promote transparency, reduce trade irregularities, and strengthen the country’s economic resilience.