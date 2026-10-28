Rep calls for extension of JAMB admission deadline for public, private varsities

…Says short timeline could deny qualified candidates access to higher education

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education, Hon. Oboku Oforji, has appealed to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to extend the deadline for the completion of admissions into public and private universities for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Oforji made the appeal in Abuja on Wednesday while addressing journalists at the National Assembly, expressing concern that the tight admission schedule could disadvantage many candidates seeking placement in universities and other tertiary institutions across the country.

The lawmaker argued that extending the deadline would provide prospective students with a fairer opportunity to secure admission, particularly those who have demonstrated a strong desire to pursue higher education despite the various challenges confronting them.

He stressed that the admission process should take into account the circumstances of candidates and ensure that qualified students are not unnecessarily denied opportunities to further their education because of time constraints.

According to him, JAMB should demonstrate flexibility by allowing institutions and prospective students additional time to complete the necessary admission procedures.

“It is important that JAMB extend the deadline for the admission of our children across the country. I think it is very important that I appeal to the leadership of JAMB. We have also formally reached out to them to appeal to them, and I believe we are together in this journey for the betterment of education in our country.

“I am particularly happy with the commitment of the children and their level of willingness to go to school. In recognition of this commitment, I think it is important for JAMB to immediately extend the deadline for the admission of our children across the country,” Oforji said.

The lawmaker maintained that providing prospective students with adequate time to complete the admission process would support the country’s broader educational objectives and help ensure that more qualified candidates gain access to tertiary education.

He also called for continued cooperation between JAMB, tertiary institutions and other relevant stakeholders to address challenges associated with the admission process and safeguard the educational aspirations of Nigerian youths.

The appeal comes against the backdrop of JAMB’s recently announced deadlines for the completion of admissions into tertiary institutions for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The examination body had, in a statement issued on Monday, directed public universities to conclude their admission processes on or before October 31, 2026, while private universities are expected to complete theirs by November 30, 2026. Other tertiary institutions have until December 31, 2026, to conclude admissions for the session.

The deadlines have placed public universities under particularly tight timelines, with the October 31 cut-off approaching and candidates still seeking admission into various programmes.

JAMB also emphasised the importance of the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), which enables institutions to process admissions and allows candidates to monitor and accept admission offers.

The Board stated that institutions were expected to intensify their admission processes following the restoration of the platform, while candidates were advised to promptly accept offers made to them to ensure compliance with the agreed timelines.

The statement read in part, “Consequently, all admissions for the 2026/2027 academic session are expected to be concluded by 31 December 2026.

“With CAPS now fully operational, institutions are expected to intensify their admission processes, while candidates are equally advised to promptly accept admission offers made to them. This is necessary to ensure that the agreed admission timelines are met.

“Beyond the immediate restoration of the platform, the Board is also putting in place measures to further strengthen the resilience, stability and reliability of CAPS.”

Oforji’s appeal highlights the need to balance adherence to admission timelines with the interests of prospective students, many of whom depend on timely decisions from institutions to plan their academic future.

An extension, he believes, would give universities and candidates additional room to complete outstanding admission procedures while ensuring that qualified applicants are not left behind in the pursuit of higher education.