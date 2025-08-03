Bro Bouche reveals is approach to creating skits

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular content creator and skit maker, Bro Bouche, has shed light on why his comedy resonates with fans and why content creators should not shy away from commenting on societal issues.

In an interview with Potpourri the comedian emphasized that the relatability of his skits stems from capturing everyday Nigerian experiences.

“I feel the relatability of my content is basically because it’s the day-to-day life of a typical Nigerian from barber to house agent to hotel receptionist,” he said.

On whether skit makers should speak on societal matters, Bro Bouche affirmed their right to do so, pointing out that they, too, are part of the system. “Yes, we can comment on societal issues because we are Nigerians, and the things that happen in the country also affect us,” he stated.

The skit maker also acknowledged the evolution of digital content, noting that while comedy was the starting point for many, the space has grown to include various creative expressions.

“Everything started with skits, but now people are bringing out different types of creativity, either to entertain or educate. That’s growth. Skits will always remain relevant because comedy never dies,” he said.

Bro Bouche also noted that he has not faced backlash or criticism for his content, something he attributes to steering clear of controversial topics.

“I haven’t faced any criticism on my content because I don’t do controversial skits. I just create relatable and funny content,” he noted.

When asked about his sources of inspiration, he pointed to his surroundings and his love for fiction. According to him, staying consistent and committed to growth has been vital to his creative journey.

“Consistency and growth are always the key. When I started content creation, the way I thought and shot my videos was completely different from now, that’s how I keep evolving,” he added.