Breaking: NNPC GCEO Ojulari resumes work amid resignation rumour

By Soni Daniel

Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd, Bayo Ojulari, has resumed work.

Mr Ojulari reported to the office at about 9:35 am on Monday.

A top security source confirmed to Vanguard that Ojulari was currently engaging with his usual official duties.

The source said that NNPC staff had been asked via internal memo to disregard news of Ojulari’s resignation circulating on social media.

Details later…