Benue lawmaker decries killing of two constituents, seeks urgent security intervention

The Member representing Oju I State Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Pastor Onah Blessed Emmanuel, has strongly condemned the gruesome murder of two of his constituents—Gabriel Ogoda and Ogah Jonathan Ukoh—who were reportedly ambushed and killed along the Ulam axis of the Oju–Awajir Road on Sunday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the lawmaker described the killings as “barbaric, senseless, and deeply troubling,” calling on the Benue State Government, the Department of State Services (DSS), the police, and other relevant security agencies to launch an immediate investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The lawmaker expressed concern that Igede people are being subjected to persistent insecurity, despite not being at war with any neighbouring communities. He warned that if immediate action is not taken, the entire Igede nation risks being effectively cut off from the rest of the state.

Observers recall that the road has long been a flashpoint for violence. About two years ago, at least 12 soldiers were reportedly ambushed and killed in the area—an incident that drew national outrage and underlined the persistent danger surrounding the Igede axis.

Pastor Emmanuel further highlighted the deteriorating situation on the Obarike–Mbakine Road, which has become impassable due to an unresolved communal conflict between the Oju-Mole community (of Igede extraction) and the Mbakine people (of Tiv extraction), both in Gwer East Local Government Area.

“With both roads—Oju–Awajir and Obarike–Mbakine—now deemed unsafe, the entire Igede region is practically locked out of the Benue State capital, Makurdi.

“Igede is not at war with the Tiv in either Konshisha or Gwer East. Our people are peace-loving and deserve the right to move freely and safely within the state,” he added.

The lawmaker called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to direct security agencies to immediately deploy not fewer than two patrol teams to the Oju–Awajir Road to restore order and prevent further attacks.

He also appealed to traditional rulers, political leaders, and spiritual authorities from Konshisha and Gwer East to come together in dialogue and chart a sustainable path to peace.

“Innocent lives are being lost, families are grieving, and the fabric of inter-communal coexistence is being torn apart. We must act now—collectively and decisively,” he said.

Pastor Emmanuel urged the Igede people to remain calm and law-abiding as efforts to ensure justice and long-term security are intensified.