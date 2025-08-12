Benue lawmaker decries continuous killing of his constituents

A member of the Benue State House Assembly, Mr Peter Uche (APC, Guma I), has decried the continuous killing of his constituents by bandits.

Uche told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Makurdi that people of the constituency are being hacked down by the assailants on a daily basis.

The lawmaker expressed sadness that the daredevil bandits perpetrate the heinous crimes unhindered, even with the presence of security agencies.

“Just yesterday, being Monday, three people were killed, and six others were severely injured.

“In a situation where people are being killed, security agencies are hearing gunshots, yet they don’t want to approach the area. That is what I don’t understand.

“It’s a situation that has seriously taken me aback, which is why my constituents are protesting.

“They can’t have security around them and still be attacked, with the perpetrators going scot-free.

“I don’t know; maybe they are waiting for some kind of instruction, but I don’t see why it’s difficult,” he said.

He urged the security agencies to do more in the protection of lives and properties.

The lawmaker pleaded with the military to improve their response time to mitigate the damage and make arrests.

Uche appealed to the people to always be conscious of their environment.

He advised them to report suspicious movement or persons to security agencies.

Vanguard News