Benue Assembly suspends four lawmakers for plotting Speaker’s impeachment

Benue Assembly Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly has slammed three months suspension on four lawmakers for allegedly initiating impeachment moves against the Speaker of the House, Hyacinth Dajoh.

Those suspended Friday at plenary included the spokesman of the House, Mr. Alfred Berger representing Makurdi North State Constituency, Cyril Ekong of Oju 2, Abu Umoru of Apa, and Shimawua Terna of Kyan State Constituency

Following the development the House also readjusted its leadership to include Mr. Kennedy Angbo who emerged the new Deputy Majority Leader, Douglas Akya got the position of Deputy Chief Whip, while Elias Audu takes over as the new spokesman of the House.

Meanwhile the House Friday commenced the screening of five commissioner nominees while two of the nominees, Ogwu Odeh and Imojime Tiza would have their turn on a later date.