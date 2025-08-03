BBNaija 10: Thelma Lawson becomes first female Head of House

Thelma Lawson has emerged as the new Head of House (HoH) for the second week of Big Brother Naija Season 10, making history as the first female housemate to clinch the coveted title this season.

Thelma secured the win during the Sunday night HoH games, which saw housemates battle for leadership privileges in the house.

With the victory, she succeeds Jason Jae, who became the inaugural Head of House in Week 1.

As part of her new role, Thelma Lawson selected Kayikunmi as her house guest for the week — a privilege that allows her chosen guest to share some of the HoH lounge benefits.

Her win has sparked excitement among fans and fellow housemates, with many praising her for breaking the gender barrier early in the season.

The Head of House title grants her immunity from eviction this week, along with exclusive access to the HoH lounge.

BBNaija Season 10 kicked off with 29 housemates and continues to deliver surprises, twists, and standout moments like Thelma’s remarkable achievement.

Vanguard News