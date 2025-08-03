BBNaija 10: Housemates jubilate as Ebuka announces no eviction for week 1

The tension that gripped the BBNaija Season 10 house on Sunday evening quickly gave way to jubilation as the housemates learned that no one would be leaving the show in the first week.

During the highly anticipated Sunday Live Eviction Show, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu delivered the much-awaited announcement: all 29 housemates are safe for now.

The announcement triggered excitement and relief across the house, with contestants seen hugging and celebrating the news.

Earlier in the week, Biggie had instructed each BBNaija 10 housemate to nominate two fellow contestants for possible eviction, warning them to keep their choices strictly confidential. Unknown to the housemates, the eviction process was a fake one, designed to stir emotions and keep the drama alive.

Only the current Head of House (HoH), Jason Jae, was exempted from nomination—having won and successfully defended his title during the HoH challenge. As a result, he was the only one assured of safety, while the other 28 believed they were in jeopardy.

Adding to the suspense, Big Brother withheld the information about the fake eviction from the housemates, maintaining an atmosphere of uncertainty. This twist ensured that emotions ran high throughout the week, with many housemates visibly anxious about their fate in the game.

As the reality of the announcement set in, the housemates erupted into celebration, grateful for another week to solidify their presence in the house and connect more with the audience.

Vanguard News