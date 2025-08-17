BBNaija 10/10: How social media power comes to play

By Ayo Onikoyi

Most Housemates who have ever graced the Big Brother House know that their popularity in the digital space play a pivotal role in the final outcome. But does this really tip the balance in the final outcome. The big answer is “No and Yes”.

The last eviction offers a clear evidence that that this is not true to a large extent, the same way it showed it could be a factor.

The last two evictees, Danboskid and Ibifubara are a perfect example of how social media popularity may be and not be a factor in the game. Danboskid who was the first male evictee had over 40 thousand followers on Instagram ahead of at least 8 other Housemates who survived. For Ibifubara, the story is a bit different as she was very light in weight in terms of number of followers compared to other women and even men. She was the least followed female Houaemate on Instagram with just over one thousand seven hundred (1.71k) followers.

If social media power is truly a factor on the chances of Housemates then Koyin holds all the aces as he is twice as popular as any of his fellow male Housemates with over 152 thousand followers ahead of the second placed Kola (81.4k) and third placed Jason Jae (73.6k).

For the female Housemates, Isabella is in the world of her own, even stronger than Koyin with 229 thousand followers, followed by Dede and Imisi who have 85.8 thousand and 62.4 thousand followers respectively in second and third place.

Who goes down tonight?

Out of the 29 Housemates that began the journey only 26 are left. Danboskid and Ibifubara were evicted last Sunday and Sabrina left the show on health grounds.

Out of the 26 left, four Housemates are safe from eviction, namely: Tracy, Otega, Rooboy and Kuture. The other 22 are all up for eviction.

Who goes down tonight may be down to the battle of popularity and engagement in the social-digital space. From the look of things Koyin, Kola, Jason Jae, Isabella, Imisi and Dede shouldn’t have a care in the world. But then the best laid plans can go horribly wrong

However, it is pertinent to note that surviving the Big Brother Naija House entails a lot more than social media power. The fluidity of the game shows that the dynamics change from time to time to decide the outcome.

BBNaija 10/10 HMs social media power ranking on Instagram after a week in the house.

Men.

1. Kaybobo 17.7k

2.. Koyin 152k

3. Danboskid 42.7k

4. Bright 61.1k

5. Rooboy 57.3k

6. Faith 25.1k

7. Kayikunmi 9.81k

8. Victory 11.1k

9. Jason Jae 73.6k

10. Kola 81.4k

11. Otega 7.84k

12. Kuture 12k

13. Mensan 6.25k

14. Denari 5.98k

Women

1. Zita 9.73k

2. Mide 16.1k

3. Sultana 31.9k

4. Doris 33.3k

5. Big Soso 22.1k

6. Tracy 7.51k

7. Ivatar 34.1k

8. Sabrina 36.5k

9. Big Gigi 29.6k

10. Thelma 42k

11. Imisi 62.4l

12. Isabella 229k

13. Joanna 25.8k

14. Ibifubara 1.73k

15. Dede 85.8k