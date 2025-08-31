Bayern Munich set to make move for Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman

Lookman

Bayern Munich have made an approach to sign Nigeria international Ademola Lookman from Atalanta, according to reports.

The German giants are proposing a loan deal for the 27-year-old attacker, which would include a significant fee and an option to buy at a substantial price.

Lookman is understood to be open to a new challenge and is keen on leaving Atalanta this summer as he eyes the next major step in his career.

Inter Milan had shown strong interest earlier in the window, but Atalanta are reluctant to allow him join another Serie A rival.

The development comes shortly after The Athletic reported that Chelsea pulled the plug on Bayern’s planned loan deal for Nicolas Jackson, following an injury to Blues striker Liam Delap.

Lookman has enjoyed a remarkable career revival since joining Atalanta from RB Leipzig for around €10 million in 2022.

After earlier spells at Charlton Athletic, Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City, the forward has flourished in Italy, becoming one of Europe’s most dangerous attackers.

He delivered a standout campaign in 2023/24, scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists in 45 matches.

His crowning moment came in the Europa League final, where he netted a hat-trick to inspire Atalanta to a 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen — ending the German side’s 51-game unbeaten run and handing Atalanta their first European trophy in history.

Lookman followed that up with another prolific season, registering 20 goals and seven assists in 40 appearances as Atalanta finished third in Serie A and secured Champions League qualification.

Bayern are expected to intensify talks in the coming days as they push to bring the Nigerian forward to the Allianz Arena.

