Barcelona open Liga title defence strolling past nine-man Mallorca

Barcelona’s Brazilian forward #11 Raphinha celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Spanish league football match between RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona at Mallorca Son Moix Stadium in Palma de Mallorca on August 16, 2025. (Photo by JAIME REINA / AFP)

Spanish champions Barcelona opened their Liga campaign on Saturday with an island cruise as they played almost an hour against nine men on their way to a 3-0 victory in Mallorca.

Two of Barcelona’s Ballon d’Or nominees combined to put the visitors ahead after seven minutes, Lamine Yamal crossing for Raphinha to head in.

Yamal played a key role in the second goal after 23 minutes. Mallorca defender Antonio Raillo headed away the teenager’s shot and then fell to the ground.

As the referee waved play on and Mallorca failed to clear, the ball fell to Ferran Torres. He fired home from the edge of the box.

Manu Morlanes was one of two Mallorca players booked for dissent as they told the referee he should have stopped the game.

Ten minutes later, Morlanes received a second yellow for a challenge on the rampant Yamal and was sent off.

In the 39th minute, as Barcelona’s debutant goalkeeper Joan Garcia jumped to head a ball clear, Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi challenged with his boot so high he planted his studs on Garcia’s cheek. Muriqi also saw red.

Barcelona strolled through the second half.

Coach Hansi Flick brought on summer loan signing Marcus Rashford, whose league registration only cleared on Saturday morning, for his Liga debut.

Deep into injury time Yamal sliced through the home defence and curled in the third goal with the final kick of the game.

In the evening’s late games Valencia were hosting Real Sociedad and Alaves were at home to Levante.

Atletico Madrid start their campaign on Sunday at home to Sevilla. Real Madrid close the opening round on Tuesday against Osasuna

On Friday, Jorge de Frutos scored the first goal of the new La Liga season to set Rayo Vallecano on their way to a 3-1 win over 10-man Girona

In the night’s late game Real Oviedo’s return to the top flight after a 24-year absence began on a flat note with a 2-0 defeat at Villarreal.