Real Madrid, Barcelona: Who has more La Liga titles?

When it comes to dominance in Spanish football, no rivalry is bigger than Real Madrid CF versus FC Barcelona.

The two clubs have defined generations of La Liga, producing legendary players, unforgettable matches, and some of the fiercest title races in football history.

But which club has won more Spanish league titles?

Real Madrid Leads the All-Time La Liga Table

As of the end of the 2025/26 season:

Real Madrid CF — 36 La Liga titles

FC Barcelona — 29 La Liga titles

That means Real Madrid holds a seven-title advantage over their historic rivals.

Barcelona Narrowed the Gap in 2026

Barcelona reduced the deficit after winning the 2025/26 La Liga crown under coach Hansi Flick. The Catalan club sealed its 29th title by defeating Real Madrid 2-0 in El Clásico, moving one step closer to Los Blancos in the all-time standings.

A Tale of Two Eras

Real Madrid’s Historic Dominance

Real Madrid won the inaugural La Liga season in 1931/32 and has remained the most successful club in Spanish football. Their ability to compete across generations—from Alfredo Di Stéfano and Raúl González to Cristiano Ronaldo and Jude Bellingham—has helped them maintain their edge.

Barcelona’s Modern Rise

Barcelona enjoyed sustained domestic success during the eras of Johan Cruyff, Pep Guardiola, and Lionel Messi. Their attractive style of play and academy-driven philosophy turned them into Real Madrid’s most consistent challenger.

La Liga Titles Comparison

Real Madrid – 36

Barcelona – 29

Who Is the Most Successful Club in Spain?

Based strictly on La Liga championships, the answer is clear: Real Madrid has won more Spanish league titles than Barcelona.

However, Barcelona remains one of the most decorated clubs in world football and continues to close the gap with each successful season.

The Rivalry Continues

With stars such as Lamine Yamal and Vinícius Júnior shaping the next era of El Clásico, the race for future La Liga titles is far from over.

For now, though, Real Madrid remains the undisputed king of Spanish league football with 36 titles, while Barcelona sits second with 29.

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