Appreciating Bagudu’s quiet revolution in economic planning

Bagudu

By Ochonu Ochonu

In a country where economic plans often spark more debate than results, Senator Atiku Bagudu is rewriting the narrative with a rare blend of discipline and vision. As Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, the former Kebbi governor is turning President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda into a framework that delivers for our country and the citizens. His appointment was no gamble—Bagudu’s track record of fiscal prudence and bold reforms has made his ministry a linchpin for Nigeria’s prosperity, proving that steady leadership can outshine the loudest promises.

Bagudu carries a reputation for getting things done—not with fanfare, but with the steady resolve of someone who knows a single policy can change millions of lives. His work, rooted in Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is quietly reshaping Nigeria’s economic narrative, weaving stability and opportunity into a nation hungry for progress.

Bagudu’s journey to this moment began in Kebbi, where he governed from 2015 to 2023. There, he earned a rare accolade: leaving office with a healthy treasury, not a trail of debts like many of his peers. Farmers in Birnin Kebbi still talk about his rice revolution, a program that turned Kebbi into Nigeria’s rice basket, boosting local incomes and cutting import bills. That knack for practical solutions now defines his role as minister, where he’s tasked with aligning budgets to Tinubu’s vision of national integration, job creation, and social progress, as mandated by Chapter Two of Nigeria’s Constitution.

When Bagudu took office, Nigeria’s economic planning was often criticised as reactive, bogged down by short-term fixes. He saw a bigger canvas. Drawing on his experience in international finance—he holds a master’s in economics from the University of Jos and trained at Columbia University—Bagudu introduced a strategic edge to the ministry. He pushed for policies that look beyond oil, prioritising agriculture and technology to diversify Nigeria’s economy. His National Development Plan (2021–2025), still a guiding framework, emphasises measurable outcomes, ensuring funds flow to projects that deliver tangible results, from irrigation schemes to tech hubs.

One of Bagudu’s standout moves has been stabilising the naira, a feat many thought impossible amid global economic headwinds. By coordinating with the Central Bank and international partners like the IMF, he’s helped tighten fiscal leakages, boosting investor confidence. In 2024, foreign direct investment in Nigeria’s non-oil sectors rose by 15%, a nod to Bagudu’s ability to project stability. His knack for storytelling—using relatable anecdotes about farmers or small traders—has made complex policies accessible, rallying public support for reforms that might otherwise feel distant.

Agriculture, a cornerstone of Tinubu’s agenda, has been a focal point. Bagudu has fast-tracked funding for programs like the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, empowering smallholder farmers with loans and training. In 2024 alone, over 200,000 farmers benefited, increasing maize and rice yields by 12%, according to ministry data. His push for modern technology—think drone-assisted farming and digital marketplaces—has brought Nigeria’s rural economy into the 21st century, reducing reliance on oil and sparking growth in exports like sesame and cashew.

Bagudu’s global outlook sets him apart. His years of fostering international collaborations, from World Bank partnerships to bilateral deals with China, have unlocked funding for infrastructure. A $1.2 billion loan secured from the AfDB in 2024 for rural roads and power grids bears his fingerprints, aimed at connecting remote communities to markets. Yet, he remains grounded, often reflecting on his Kebbi days when he walked through rice fields, listening to farmers’ struggles. That empathy drives his welfare programs, like cash transfers for vulnerable households, which reached 3 million families last year.

Nigeria’s political landscape is no easy terrain. Bagudu’s insistence on financial prudence—rejecting bloated contracts and shadowy deals—has ruffled feathers but earned him respect among reformers. His ministry’s open-data portal, launched in 2024, lets citizens track budget spending, a bold move in a country where opacity often breeds mistrust. This transparency has not only curbed waste but also empowered Nigerians to demand accountability, a quiet shift toward participatory governance.

As Nigeria eyes its 2050 prosperity goal, Bagudu’s work is laying the foundation. His focus on long-term planning—anticipating climate risks and youth unemployment—ensures today’s budgets don’t mortgage tomorrow’s dreams. In a nation where leaders are often judged by their failures, Bagudu stands out for his discipline and foresight. He’s not chasing headlines; he’s chasing results, proving that leadership can still inspire. From Kebbi’s rice fields to Abuja’s policy rooms, Atiku Bagudu is building a Nigeria where progress isn’t just a promise—it’s a plan.

Ochonu writes from Oxford University, UK.