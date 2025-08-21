APGA denies collapsing Abia structure into ADC

…Says it’s ready to take over state in 2027

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has denied reports claiming that its Abia South senatorial zone structures had collapsed into the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Chukwuemeka Nwokoro, APGA described the reports as false and misleading.

“Without any fear of contradiction, APGA wishes to state clearly that the party in Abia State remains intact, strong, and formidable. All APGA structures across the three senatorial zones are fully functional,” the statement read.

The party further stressed that it is well-prepared to contest and take over the Abia Government House in 2027, adding that it continues to enjoy relative peace and stability across the 17 local government areas of the state.

For clarity, APGA stated that Chief Charles Nwanyanwu, mentioned in some of the reports, is not a member of the party, noting that records from Ward 6 in Aba South showed he resigned in 2020 and has not been readmitted since then.

The party also affirmed that its leadership in Abia remains intact under Ambassador Sunday Onukwubiri as State Chairman, with no leadership crisis at the council or ward level.

Highlighting its political strength in the state, APGA pointed to the election of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South) and Hon. Alex Ikwechegh (Aba North/South Federal Constituency) as evidence of its influence.

According to the statement, APGA’s structure in Abia South, under the leadership of Chief Lucky Erondu, remains strong, with local government chairmen working cohesively to advance the party’s ideals.

The party urged Abians and the general public to disregard the claims of defection, assuring that it remains focused on consolidating its base and preparing for victory in 2027.