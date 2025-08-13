APC stakeholders query Abia’s N54b schools renovation budget

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC under the aegis of Abia’s Best Interest Association, have challenged the Abia State government to account for a reported N54 billion allocated for public schools renovations.

The group raised concerns about the state of schools, claiming they found them in deplorable conditions during recent tours of local government areas in the state.

Convener of the group, Barr. Eze Chikamnayo, said at a news conference Tuesday in Abuja that his members conducted on-the-spot inspections of several schools in Ugwunagbo and Isiala Ngwa South local government areas.

The stakeholders reported that the decay was particularly alarming in Isiala Ngwa South, which is the home local government of Governor Alex Otti.

“In Ugwunagbo, LGA, schools visited included Ihie Community Primary School, Ihie Ukwu Primary School, Asa Umunka Primary School, and Ikem Migrant Farmers School.

“In Isiala Ngwa South, the team inspected Nneise Primary School – Umuhu/Umuezu Nvosi, Umunkpeyi Primary School – Umunkpeyi Nvosi, and Obuba Primary School – Obuba Nvosi, Ikem Migrant Farmers School.

“From our dispassionate observation, we wish to hereby unequivocally decry the deplorable state of infrastructure in these schools, amongst others, noting that the decay was even more alarming in Isiala Ngwa South – the acclaimed and very contentious Local Government of the sitting Governor, Mr Alex Otti. One wonders then, if charity no longer begins at home.

“We went further to question the much-publicized ₦54 billion which appeared in the Abia State Budget Performance Report for the renovation and retrofitting of public schools for the year 2024 and stress that a Budget Performance Report, anywhere in the world, details accomplished projects and the actual amounts spent – not mere approved figures.

“We also noted with alarm, that before then, the Ministry of Education Abia withdrew a huge amount of money in 2023 for the same renovation of public schools”, they added.

The Abia’s Best Interest Association also expressed shock that “recruitment of teachers” and “buying chalks” were included among the items for which the N54 billion was allegedly spent, questioning why these would be listed as capital projects.

The group also listed other “non-existing” projects in the budget performance report for which they claim funds have been allocated in the report. They include Research and Development (N7.28 billion); Construction of Recreational Facilities (N6.5 billion); Improvement of Agric. Seedlings (N4 billion); Capacity Building (N3 billion); Security Vote (N18 billion); and, LGA Allocations (over N300 billion).