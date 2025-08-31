Anambra: ADC candidate pledges devt, upholds separation of powers

Mr John Nwosu, African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, pledges to uphold the separation of powers and foster community development, emphasising grassroots empowerment and strengthening democratic values if elected.

Speaking to journalists in Awka on Sunday, Nwosu highlighted the importance of collaboration between government arms to ensure freedom of choice, checks, and balances, which were vital for a thriving democracy.

He pointed to recent events in the Anambra House of Assembly as an opportunity to reflect on strengthening democratic independence and fostering unity among all branches of government.

Nwosu promised to prioritise governance at the grassroots level by developing agriculture and natural resources, unlocking the vast potential of communities for sustainable economic growth and improved welfare.

He emphasised that respect for the separation of powers strengthened accountability and trust, which were essential for effective governance and the continued progress of Nigeria’s democracy.

“Checks and balances are the foundation of good governance.

“When lawmakers freely represent their constituencies, it strengthens democracy and ensures responsive leadership for the people,” Nwosu said.

Nwosu recognised communities like Ayamelum, Ogbaru, Awka North, Ihiala, Ihiemosi, and Lilu, pledging focused efforts to enhance security and boost development in those vital oil and food-producing regions.

“We have great potential to produce enough food locally, which will help reduce costs and improve livelihoods across Anambra,” he stated, underlining the role of agriculture in economic empowerment.

On the Aug. 16 by-election, Nwosu stressed the importance of free and fair elections, calling for collective efforts to eliminate vote-buying and strengthen the democratic process ahead of the Nov. 8 governorship election.

He encouraged stronger enforcement of electoral laws and greater voter education, emphasising that transparent elections were key to deepening democracy and reflecting the true will of the people.

While acknowledging the achievements of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, Nwosu said the upcoming election was a chance for Anambra people to decide their leadership and shape the state’s future positively.

“November’s election is crucial for Anambra, and our coalition is committed to supporting a transparent, inclusive process that reflects the aspirations of all citizens,” he said.

Nwosu urged voters to consider long-term development and genuine progress when making their choices, emphasising that sustainable change required active citizen participation and thoughtful decision-making.

“Adhering to electoral laws protects our democracy and builds confidence in the system,” Nwosu added, calling on all stakeholders, including Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to uphold electoral integrity with renewed commitment.