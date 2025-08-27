Alake orders mining marshals to seal Abuja illegal gold mining site

….says FG’ll soon deploy satellite surveillance technology nationwide

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, Wednesday, ordered mining marshals to seal an illegal gold mining site in the Gwagwalada area of Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, Alake gave the order based on reports about the illegal gold mining site in order to mitigate potential environmental hazards.

Tomori said this action comes in the wake of an earlier operation by the marshals which led to the successful recovery and sealing of a mining site around the District 2 Extension layout in Gwagwalada on August 16, 2025, and added that 16 arrested suspects will be prosecuted soon.

He also made it known that preliminary investigations revealed that illegal artisanal miners invaded the area after the accidental discovery of a gold vein during the digging of a soak-away pit near a residential property. The most recent incident took place on a farmland located behind CKC in Gwagwalada.

The statement also made it known that upon receiving intelligence reports of renewed unlawful mining activity, Dr. Alake promptly ordered the deployment of mining marshals to secure the site.

Conducting an on-the-spot assessment of the area on Wednesday, Ministry officials led by the Director of Mines Inspectorate, represented by the Deputy Director, Sunday Okhuoya, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the minister’s directive, disclosing that relevant departments of the Ministry have launched a thorough investigation to unravel the root of these incidents whilst recommending measures to prevent a recurrence.

Meanwhile, the Commander, Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) John Onoja, confirmed that his team has established 24-hour surveillance over both affected sites, pending the outcome of the Federal Government’s ongoing inquiry.

However, in view of the potential environmental and public health risks associated with the illegal mining operations, the Minister advises residents to steer clear of the affected areas while enforcement and remediation efforts are underway.

The Minister reiterated the Federal Government’s firm resolve to eradicate illegal mining activities across the country, asserting that the Ministry is fast-tracking the deployment of satellite surveillance technology to monitor mining operations nationwide and significantly strengthen enforcement capacity.