Again, Troops kill 17 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno Communities

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

In another sustained operational success against members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, the North East Joint Task Force ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ (OPHK) has neutralised 17 members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists hibernating in Bama, Konduga, Gwoza, Magumeri and Biu local government areas of Borno state, stretching from Michika in Adamawa state.

This is even as the resilient troops during the operations discovered and safely detonated over 14 Improvised Explosive Devices.(IEDs) planted by the terrorists in various locations, meant to inflict casualties on innocent civilians and troops.

In a press statement signed by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, Captain Reuben Kovangiya on behalf of the Theatre Commander North East Joint Task Force OPHK, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar on Monday said: ” In continued determination to deny Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists freedom to operate, the troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), bolstered by close air support from the Air Component OPHK and Civilian Joint Task Force, have sustained series of offensive operations across the North East theatre of Operations from 23 July – 2 August 2025.

“The operations, including fighting patrols, ambushes, clearance and logistics strangulation operations, stretched from Michika LGA in Adamawa State, Bama, Konduga, Gwoza, Magumeri and Biu LGAs in Borno State.

“This led to the neutralisation of several terrorists, recovery of assorted arms and ammunition, discovery and safe detonation of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and seizure of large quantity of the terrorists’ logistics items.

“In the separate operations conducted around the general areas of Bula Daburu, Alau Dam, Bitta, Kawuri, Algambari, Ajiri and Bulabulin, amongst others, troops neutralised over 17 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, recovered several AK-47 rifles, PKT gun, several AK-47 rifle magazines and cache of 7.62mm ammunition. Other terrorists’ logistics items recovered include about 2,300 litres of Automated Gas Oil (AGO), over 1,000 litres of of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 2 Generators, a tricycle, bags of rice, solar panels and several motorcycles, among other sundry items.

“Significantly, the resilient troops during the operations discovered and safely detonated over 14 Improvised Explosive Devices, planted by the terrorists in various locations, meant to inflict casualties on innocent civilians and troops.

“Furthermore, troops of OPHK during the period have also successfully ensured the return of over 987 internally displaced persons to their ancestral community in Mandaragrau in Biu LGA. This is in line with Bthe orno State Government’s resettlement plan, to ensure that citizens are not displaced from their ancestral communities and to enhance socio-economic activities.

“Relatedly, troops of OPHK conducted joint operations with Nigerien troops around Diffa – Duji – Damasak areas, giving a boost to the security and socio-economic activities of the general area.

“The sustained offensive operations, in line with the directives of the military high command, underscore the commitment and determined efforts by OPHK, to ensure peace in the North East and create an enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive”. Kovangiya stated.