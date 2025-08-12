Abure to INEC: Exclude Labour Party from bye-elections, risk cancellation

Julius Abure

By John Alechenu

Abuja – The Julius Abure-led Labour Party (LP), has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against going ahead with the conduct of bye-elections scheduled for August 16, 2025 without publishing the names of its candidates because doing so would be putting the entire exercise at risk of nullification.

The party urged the commission to ensure that the LP logo appears on the ballot, else the party will be left with no option but to seek the cancellation of the entire election in line with provisions.

This was contained in a statement signed by the factional National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The party has also appealed to well meaning Nigerians to prevail on the Prof Mahmood Yakubu -led INEC to respect the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Law in its dealings with political parties.

According to Ifoh, the electoral Act 2022, provides that any political party which is excluded from participating in any election is expected to approach the court for remedy.

He said, “INEC is gambling with the huge resources of the country which are being expended in the conduct of the bye-election that is scheduled to hold on the 16 of August, 2025.

“We are not going to be helpless as the law has provided adequate remedies for any act or omission by the commission that has shortchanged the political party or put its image in disrepute.

“A political party is expected to guard its image and reputation jealously and Labour Party

will not take any conduct by any agency or regulatory body intended to rubbish its reputation lightly.

“One wonders what interest INEC is protecting that will make it throw the entire country into unnecessary crisis and incurring such a colossal financial waste.

“By virtue of the Supreme Court decision delivered on the April 4, 2025, the court stated that the issues of leadership is an internal affairs of the party and going by the internal mechanism of the party, the party has held a convention on the 27th of March 2024 at Nnewi, which produced the current leadership as led by Barrister Julius Abure. One wonders what the problem is with INEC.

“INEC under Prof. Yakubu must respect the decisions of both the Supreme Court and the leadership of the Labour Party.”