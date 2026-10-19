Delta Abure-led Labour Party reaffirms alliance with AAC ahead of 2027 elections

The Abure-aligned faction of the Labour Party in Delta State has reaffirmed its political alliance with the African Action Congress (AAC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, insisting that its endorsement of the party’s governorship candidate, Engr. Isaac O. Eshor, and other AAC candidates remains valid.

The state chapter, led by Hon. Okwuokei Vincent Ikechukwu, made the position known in a press statement in which it disowned a social media publication purportedly seeking to discredit the alliance and its endorsement of AAC candidates.

The faction said the publication did not reflect its official position, describing it as unauthorised and capable of creating confusion among party members, supporters and the general public.

It maintained that the decision to work with the AAC was deliberate and formed part of its political strategy for the 2027 elections.

According to the statement, the Labour Party structure aligned with Barr. Julius Abure in Delta State is committed to collaborating with the AAC to build what it described as a viable political alternative capable of challenging the existing political order.

The faction also reaffirmed its loyalty to Abure and the leadership structure recognised by its members, urging the public to distinguish between authorised communications from its leadership and publications issued without its approval.

It further stated that the alliance was intended to mobilise support for AAC candidates contesting the governorship, National Assembly and Delta State House of Assembly elections.

The statement added that the faction would continue to engage with like-minded political stakeholders, stressing that misinformation and political controversies would not distract it from its preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The Abure-aligned faction also urged its members, support groups, youth organisations, market women and campaign volunteers to remain calm and seek clarification from its recognised leadership whenever conflicting information emerged.

It called on political stakeholders to exercise restraint and avoid circulating unverified claims capable of generating confusion within the state’s political landscape.

The statement also asserted that the Abure-aligned structure had no legal political link with the faction associated with Senator Nenadi Usman, claiming that the latter had no political structure in Delta State.

Reaffirming its position, the faction said its alliance with the AAC and support for Eshor and other AAC candidates would be pursued through lawful, peaceful and democratic means.

The statement was signed by Okwuokei Vincent Ikechukwu, state chairman of the Labour Party (Abure faction), Delta State Chapter, on behalf of the State Executive Committee.