A Digital summit like no Other…

By Tobi Mathew

It was electric! The participation was off the charts. The discourse was rich and deep. Raw patriotism was on display. Unity in diversity was reinforced. Hope in a rapidly developing nation was RENEWED. Confidence in the capacity of President Bola Tinubu’s administration was solidified. Yes, I am talking about the two-day historic Progressives Digital Media Summit that took place between August 1st and 2nd inside the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja.

The Great Digital Summit (as some have come to call it), hosted by Hon. Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media and Convener of the PBAT Media Center, was historic in many senses. First, it was the largest gathering of digital communicators ever in Nigeria, with participants, delegates, speakers, and panelists coming from diverse backgrounds across the country. It was essentially a conclave of digital media users united under a progressive umbrella and bound by a patriotic cause: telling the true story.

Equally, the fact that the Summit took place inside the Aso Villa and was graced by the presence of Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), shows the great importance he attaches to the evolving digital media space and the role it plays in fostering national development. Incidentally, the theme of the summit revolved around this reality. We are eternally grateful to Mr. President, our father, boss, and leader, for making out time to be with us on Day 1 of the Summit. His visionary and bold leadership has been the glue holding this nation together over the past two years.

The Summit was also historic and unique because of the quality of discourse that dominated the event. President Bola Tinubu set the stage with his unambiguous charge to all digital communicators: to exploit the power of digital media to advance the nation’s progress and foster unity instead of deploying it to cause division. This appeal was not just directed at Progressive Digital Media practitioners at the summit but to all players in the digital media space. Perhaps the most enduring takeaway from the President’s message was his advice to “verify before you amplify.”

Insightful Panel Sessions

The Summit had five panel sessions with high-quality individuals and thoroughbred professionals who have storied footprints in the digital media space. The sessions were both enriching and highly informative, with many of the panelists doing absolute justice to the carefully crafted topics and even proposing profound solutions to our developmental challenge while highlighting how digital media could play significant roles in addressing them.

A Rich Array of Keynote Speakers

Keynote speakers at the summit did more than just speak, they communicated their thoughts with passion, knowing that they were addressing thousands of individuals who shape national discourse on the digital media highway in Nigeria. From the cerebral Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who discussed fake news, AI, and balancing new media freedom with responsible use; to Mr. President’s Senior Media Advisers, Mr. Sunday Dare and Bayo Onanuga; Benue State Governor, Fr. Hyacinth Alia; Anambra YPP Governorship Candidate, Sir Paul Chukwuma; APC National Secretary, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, and many others,the summit was an intellectually loaded experience.

The fact that policymakers and drivers of governance were present to listen to these alternative perspectives, and sometimes even partake in the discourse, was a remarkable win for the summit. The ultimate goal was to significantly improve how responsible use of digital media tools and platforms by communicators and those in government can contribute to rapid national development.

A Rare Networking Platform for Progressives

Beyond the intellectual angle, the convergence of mostly young and digitally savvy progressives from across the country at Nigeria’s seat of governance provided a rare platform for networking. These young progressives are at the vanguard of defending the Renewed Hope administration both online and offline against relentless waves of misinformation, disinformation, and fake news orchestrated by increasingly desperate opposition elements.

Due to the unique nature of digital media, it is common to know many individuals without ever physically meeting them. The Progressives Digital Media Summit, therefore, provided an organic networking opportunity many finally meeting and interacting with popular online figures they had known only virtually. The summit also served as a galvanizing platform, further forging unity among diverse tribes and cultures. A highly entertaining Ogene musical group from the South East provided traditional vibes to the delight of participants across cultural divides. It was a surreal and heartwarming experience.

Launch of the PBATVersary 2.0 Compendium

The Summit also witnessed the formal launch of a carefully compiled compendium titled PBATVersary 2.0: The Journey So Far by the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. The PBATVersary compendium, an initiative of the PBAT Media Center, highlights the giant strides of the Tinubu administration across multiple sectors. The first edition was published in May 2024 when the President clocked one year in office. This second edition concisely unveils major milestones including landmark achievements over the past two years, as well as outlooks and clear expectations for the near future.

What makes PBATVersary 2.0 compelling is that its contents are entirely verifiable and reflect the unfolding progress in the economic and governance spheres. From remarkable turnarounds in the oil and gas industry to reversing previous monetary and fiscal woes, tax reforms, infrastructural renewal, tackling insecurity, agricultural transformation, healthcare improvements, student loan initiatives, and mass housing, the compendium presents an accurate picture of the Renewed Hope journey so far.

What the Summit Is Not About

Following the resounding success of the maiden Progressives Digital Media Summit, many opposition voices became rattled and began making mischievous insinuations about its intent. Some critics even tagged it a “Digital Ambush” and a plot by the APC government to silence dissent before 2027. This is blatant falsehood and pure mischief claims only from those who did not follow the historic event, which was streamed live in real time.

It is therefore necessary to state clearly that the Summit was neither an ambush nor an attempt to stifle dissent. It was a gathering of progressives who believe in the APC and the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu, and who have long been at the forefront of resisting opposition attempts to misinform Nigerians through fake news and deceptive tactics. President Tinubu has always been a democrat, reiterating countless times his commitment to upholding freedom of expression. He reinforced this commitment in his remarks at the Summit.

Indeed, the five panel topics and the keynote addresses revolved around the theme of the summit: “Unveiling the Critical Role of New Media in National Development.” None of the conversations were remotely connected to stifling opposition voices; they were about the responsible use of new media to foster national development.

President Tinubu, in his keynote address, admonished participants: “Use your platforms not only for self-expression but also for problem-solving; to build solutions that address Nigeria’s needs; to mentor others as you grow; and to promote digital literacy and accountability in every corner of our society.” This statement is not a declaration of digital war against the opposition, nor a 2027 campaign rhetoric. Rather, it is the counsel of a statesman to every citizen operating in the digital space whether APC supporters or opposition.

The Summit Is Just the Beginning of a New Era…

As we continue to review and unpack the outcomes of the summit, I am confident that the takeaways and lessons will serve as a springboard to usher Nigeria’s digital media landscape into a new era of more responsible and productive utilization of this all-important platform. It is time to leverage the vast opportunities that new media offers to deepen development, accountability, inclusion, and stability, while continuously de-emphasizing its destructive use.

It is also critical to highlight the trailblazing efforts of Hon. Dada Olusegun, who envisioned this kind of summit. Over the past two years, as President Bola Tinubu’s SA on Social Media, he has redefined how the federal government engages with Nigerians on the fast-evolving digital media space. His remarkable leadership and support to the PBAT Media Center have made the Center the undisputed leader in comprehensive digital communication. The exciting part? We are just getting started!

Tobi Mathew is the Director General of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre.

He tweets at @tobbiematthew