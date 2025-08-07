7 Android phones that can rival iPhone 17 Pro

Proposed iPhone 17 Pro



By Adewale Adesewa



As Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro is expected to launch in September, several Android flagships are already being tipped as strong challengers.

According to TechRadar, at least seven upcoming or recently released Android devices could rival Apple’s premium phone in areas such as artificial intelligence, camera technology and design innovation. Industry experts also note that with stronger cameras, faster charging, foldable designs and advanced AI, these Android models already stand out as real alternatives.

1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra



The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 200MP camera, advanced zoom capabilities, and Galaxy AI tools that refine photos and productivity tasks. This gives it an advantage over the iPhone, which typically uses fewer megapixels but relies on software. People may choose it for its versatility in photography, longer battery life, and large QHD+ display, making it good enough for professionals and everyday users who demand more control.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

2. Google Pixel 10 Pro / Pro XL



Google’s Pixel 10 Pro series integrates AI assistants like Magic Cue and Camera Coach, plus 100× AI-enhanced zoom. This makes it better than the iPhone in artificial intelligence integration, where Apple is still catching up. Consumers may prefer it because it offers smarter tools for productivity and photography, while being good enough for those who want the latest AI-driven experience.

3. OnePlus 13



The OnePlus 13 offers Snapdragon 8 Elite performance with 100W fast charging, significantly faster than Apple’s slower charging speeds. This makes it better for users who value efficiency and minimal downtime. People should go for it because it delivers flagship power at a slightly lower price, making it good enough for both performance seekers and value-conscious buyers.

4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra



Xiaomi’s 15 Ultra stands out with its Leica-powered quad-camera system and competitive pricing. Compared to the iPhone, it provides similar or better photography results at a lower cost, which is a huge draw. Consumers may choose it because it balances premium quality with affordability, and it is good enough for those who want top-tier cameras without paying Apple’s premium prices.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

5. Sony Xperia 1 VII



The Xperia 1 VII targets creators with pro-grade video, audio tools, expandable storage, and a headphone jack—features the iPhone has abandoned. It is better for professionals who need full creative control. People should go for it because it provides flexibility and media-focused tools Apple doesn’t offer, making it good enough for filmmakers, musicians, and content creators.

6. ASUS ROG Phone 9



The ROG Phone 9 is built for gamers, with a 165Hz refresh rate, gaming triggers, and advanced cooling. This makes it better than the iPhone, which lacks such dedicated gaming features. Users may prefer it because it doubles as a gaming console and smartphone in one, making it good enough for gamers who need performance, endurance, and immersive play.

7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7



The Galaxy Z Fold 7 introduces an 8-inch foldable display with multitasking features that the iPhone does not match. This makes it better in terms of design innovation and productivity, offering a tablet-like experience in a phone. Consumers may choose it because it provides flexibility and futuristic design and it is good enough for professionals, creators, and tech lovers who want a device that does more than a traditional smartphone.