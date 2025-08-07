By Patrick Igwe

The iPhone 17 series is expected to be Apple’s sleekest release yet. But buying one doesn’t have to cost a fortune, especially if you’re open to travelling outside your home country.

If you’re an iPhone fan planning to upgrade to the iPhone 17 series, this is the year to turn that purchase into an international adventure. Done right, you can get a vacation and a new iPhone for the same price as just buying it in your home country.

These seven countries. per Travelbiz, stand out not just for purchasing your iphone 17 cheap on realease , but for tax benefits, convenience, and travel-friendly experiences that make the purchase truly worthwhile

1. United States



The U.S. remains the global hotspot for affordable iPhones, due to its competitive base pricing, and also because of Apple’s wide availability of unlocked models and exceptional service standards. Some states, like Oregon and Delaware, don’t charge sales tax, making the deal even sweeter. Add competitive base pricing and a wide selection of factory-unlocked models, and it’s clear why this is the most popular destination for tech travelers.

2. Japan

Japan is another great option for purchasing the iphone 17series internationally. This is due to the Clean, Efficient, and Tourist-Friendly nature of the country. Japan blends its tech-savvy culture with ultra-efficient retail systems. Tourists benefit from VAT refunds, and Apple Stores in Japan are known for being well-stocked and tourist-accommodating. Just be sure to request a “SIM-free” model (that’s the Japanese term for unlocked devices). To avoid compatibility issues back home.

3. South Korea



Often overlooked, South Korea is a tech paradise with immersive shopping experiences and efficient service. The country offers reasonably priced iPhones, swift immigration processes, and reliable global warranty coverage.

Pro tip: Make sure to double-check network band compatibility before buying.

4. Hong Kong



Thanks to its tax-free status, Hong Kong has long been a favorite for electronics shopping. The lack of sales tax means what you see is what you pay, no hidden extras. It’s also home to official Apple outlets, reducing the risk of grey-market units. It’s good to not that buying from official Apple outlets is the best line of action in order to curb buying knockoffs.

5. Canada



Though not the cheapest on the list, Canada balances decent pricing with excellent tourism benefits. Visitors are often eligible for tax rebates, and the travel experience makes the trip itself rewarding, due to it’s mega cities and scenery.

Pro tip: Ask for tax exemption forms if you’re shopping as a tourist.

6. United Arab Emirates (UAE)



Dubai and Abu Dhabi offer luxury shopping and Apple’s latest tech, all of which comes without a sales tax burden. Add in regular discount festivals that go on in the country, easy visa access, and budget-friendly flights. The UAE is known as an iPhone buyer’s paradise. The best time to shop in the UAE is during the Dubai Shopping Festival, for added discounts.

7. Singapore



Singapore is clean, efficient, and incredibly easy to navigate. Singapore is a tech hub and ideal for tech lovers looking to shop smart. English is widely spoken, Apple stores are centrally located, and tourists may qualify for tax refunds depending on how and where they shop.

Disclaimer: This article focuses on travel-related purchase benefits and does not include pricing due to potential market changes. Prices may vary at launch depending on region, exchange rates, and Apple’s official market release.

Vanguard News