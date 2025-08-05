10 most expensive passports in the world

Passports are essential documents that grant access to international travel, but their costs vary widely across countries, with some being among the most expensive in the world.



Some countries charge modest fees, while others leave citizens paying steep sums for the privilege of holding one.

Here’s a look at the countries where passports are the most expensive in 2025.

Australia

The Australian passport is the costliest in the world, priced at $412 for a 10-year validity, which averages $41.20 per year. Despite its high cost, its strength has slipped slightly, ranking only equal-seventh globally with visa-free access to 185 destinations. Australians are effectively paying $2.23 per country, the highest rate worldwide.

Mexico

In Mexico, citizens pay $335.95 for a 10-year passport, or about $33.59 per year. Although it secures access to over 160 destinations, the cost is among the steepest globally, making it one of the least efficient passports in terms of cost-to-power ratio.

United States

The United States passport comes in at $251.21, breaking down to $25.12 per year. While expensive, it remains highly powerful, giving Americans visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 185 countries. On a cost-per-destination basis, it is considerably better value compared to Australia or Mexico.

New Zealand

New Zealand charges $225.62 for its passport, with a yearly equivalent of $22.56. The Kiwi passport is not only cheaper than Australia’s but also more powerful, offering entry to 186 countries — one more than Australia, despite costing significantly less.

Italy

In Italy, a passport costs $206.10 for 10 years, or $20.61 annually. Italians enjoy one of the strongest passports globally, with access to nearly 190 destinations, making it one of the best value-for-money passports among the expensive options.

Austria

Austria follows closely with a passport priced at $198.99, or $19.90 per year. It gives citizens excellent global mobility, aligning with the strong standing of most EU passports.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom charges $193.78 for a passport valid for 10 years, translating to $19.38 per year. Despite being cheaper than Australia’s by almost half, it grants entry to more than 190 destinations, making it far more cost-effective.

Canada

For Canada, the price is $177.61 for 10 years, averaging $17.76 annually. Like the U.S., it ranks among the world’s strongest passports, providing entry to over 185 countries without a visa.

France

France, citizens pay $152.67 for a passport, or $15.27 per year. The French passport is among the cheapest in the top 10 yet among the most powerful, with nearly 190 destinations open visa-free to its holders.

Fiji

Rounding out the list is Fiji, where a passport costs $142.94 for 10 years. While not as powerful as European or North American passports, its relatively high price compared to its global strength places it in the world’s top 10 most expensive.

Vanguard News