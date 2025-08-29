FG raises passport fees to N100,000, N200,000 effective Sept 1

By Omeiza Ajayi & Nkiruka Nnorom

The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has announced an upward review of fees for the Nigerian standard passport, with the new rates set to take effect from September 1, 2025.

According to a statement posted on its X handle yesterday, by the Service Public Relations Officer, Akinsola Akinlabi, the revised charges would apply only to passport applications processed within Nigeria.

Under the new regime, the fee for a 32-page passport with five-year validity will rise to N100,000, while a 64-page passport with ten-year validity will cost N200,000.

Before now, the 32-page Passport with five-year validity cost N50,000 after it was increased from N35,000. Also, the 64-page passport with a 10-year, was N100,000 after being initially increased from N70, 000.

However, passport application fees for Nigerians in the diaspora remain unchanged. Applicants abroad will continue to pay $150 for a 32-page, five-year passport and $230 for a 64-page, ten-year passport.

The NIS explained that the adjustment is aimed at sustaining the quality and integrity of the Nigerian passport while ensuring efficient service delivery.

“The Service remains committed to balancing quality service delivery with the need to ensure passport services are accessible to all Nigerians,” the statement read.

The statement furtherreads; “In a bid to uphold the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Passport, the Nigeria Immigration Service hereby announces an upward review of Nigerian Standard Passport fees, set to take effect on 1st September, 2025.

“The review which only affect Passport Application fees made in Nigeria, now set a new fee thresholds for 32-page with 5-year validity at N100,000 and 64-page with 10-year validity at N200,000.

“Meanwhile, Nigerian Passport Application fees made by Nigerians in diaspora remain unchanged at $150 for 32-page with 5-year validity and $230 for 64-page with 10-year validity.

“The Service reiterates its commitment to balancing quality service delivery with the need to ensure Passport services are accessible to all Nigerians”.

Meanwhile, Nigerians across different sectors have frowned at the increment, saying that smirks of insensitivity to the plight of ordinary Nigerians, who are battling suffocating economic situation.

It makes ownership of Intn’l passport elitist – David Adonri

In his reaction, Mr David Adonri,Vice Chairman, Highcap Securities, said: “It is quite unfortunate that government is taking this kind of measure which can fuel inflation. I don’t think government’s motive is to discourage emigration because diaspora remittances are the major driver of forex inflow, but the measure is underpinned by pecuniary objective which is to generate more revenue. The policy makes the ownership of International Passport elitist and exclusive preserve of rich people.

“The policy may not hinder those who are desperate to travel out or mitigate brain drain because the root causes of emigration which include pervasive unemployment, deteriorating insecurity and high inflation are being handled by government with levity or kid gloves.”

Every govt. agency transformed to revenue-generating machine – Agozie Nwegwu

Also reacting, Agozie Nwegwu, Managing Director, Oxbourn Consulting, argued, “The current administration’s relentless pursuit of revenue is suffocating Nigerians. Governance should not be judged by how much money a government extracts from its citizens but by improvements in their quality of life and human capital development.

“From the removal of petrol subsidies to tax hikes, every government agency, including the police with their new annual tinted permit fee, has been transformed into a revenue-generating machine. Ministries, Departments, and Agencies seem locked in a competition to outdo one another in revenue collection.

“The recent increase in standard passport fees for applications within Nigeria aligns with this administration’s fixation on revenue, yet it lacks any tangible developmental benefits.

“With inflation soaring, most Nigerians spend 90 percent of their income on food, leaving little for other necessities. Yet, the government continues to devise new ways to extract money from an already impoverished population, waging what feels like an economic war against its own people.

No justification for 100% increment – Austin Aigbe

Echoing the same sentiment, Austin Aigbe, Regional Advocacy Officer and ECOWAS Liaison Lead, West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network, WADEMOS, said: “My worry about this administration is that they think that increasing the cost of commodities or products is what will increase revenue base of the country. So, you literally increase everything and that’s why we are in this fuel subsidy crisis we’re in today.

“So, because there is high demand for the passport, you just increase the cost so that the government can make more money. So, what would be the justification for increasing passport? Is it that the production cost has increased? If it increased, did it increase to the tune of almost 100 percent?” Aigbe queried.

Govt poised on squeezing the people dry – The Renaissanceafrica Company

CEO, The Renaissanceafrica Company, Mr Ejike Nwuba, said: “I think this drastic increment is astronomical and unwarranted, and further gives credence to the fact that the government of the day seems to be less empathetic to the plight, needs and yearnings of Nigerians.

“The government of the day seems to be poised to squeeze the people dry through every and any available means.

“No tenable explanation was given for this drastic 100 percent increment. It cannot be explained away by inflation. It is albeit insensitive and callous. The government of the day should be concerned about alleviating poverty, and creating an enabling environment for our young people and businesses to thrive.”

It’ll deepen divide among people who can afford travel or not – Parthian Partners

In her reaction, Funmi Adebowale, Head of Research at Parthian Partners, said: “The recent increase in passport fees announced by the federal government comes at a time when Nigeria is making cautious progress toward economic stabilization.

“With inflation gradually easing, the naira showing signs of stability, and the new minimum wage set at N70,000, it might be argued that the timing is appropriate for a review of government service charges. However, despite these improvements, many Nigerians are yet to feel a real difference in their day-to-day living conditions.

“Basic costs are still high, and disposable income is still limited for a large segment of the population. Hence, the increase could deepen the divide between those who can afford to travel and those who cannot.”

Govt must have carefully considered its decision – Amb. Suilaman

However, Ambassador Dahiru Suilaman, a career diplomat, argued, “It costs a lot of money to print passport booklets and manpower is deployed to work on all applications for passports. In addition, machines are also deployed. But then, government is conscious of the fact that only Nigerians with the financial muscle will require passports in order to travel out. Certainly, those that are determined to travel out of Nigeria, will pay any amount.”