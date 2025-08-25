2027: APC support group begins mobilization for Tinubu in Edo

President Bola Tinubu

…wants party to win coming LG election

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AN All Progressives Congress (APC) support group, the Grassroots Mass Mobilisation Support Group (GMMSG) was on Sunday inaugurated in Edo State, where the leadership urged members of the party to ensure that APC win all the available seats in the next year’s local government elections.

Inaugurating the state leadership of the group, the National President, GMMSG, Hon Faisal Mohammed, said the group would also mobilise votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027 when the campaigns begin to ensure that the 2.5 million votes promised by Governor Okpebholo were achieved.

He said, “We have seen what the governor is doing in this state, which is in line with the president’s desire for the people. We are very happy with him. This group is for everybody.

“The party has promised to always carry us along in the affairs of the party. The local government election is coming, and we want the APC to win every seat available.”

On his part, the National Secretary of the group, High Chief Patrick Chime, said the group is only available to card-carrying members of the APC and urged the members to take the message to every nook and cranny of the state, adding that the new APC constitutions now formally recognise support groups for the party.

On her, the State Coordinator of the group, Princess Omoyemwen Adeyinka-Afolabi, with their inauguration, they would deploy their members into the grassroots through the local government coordinators.

She said “The vision of GMMSG is clear: to galvanise the strength of the people at the grassroots, to amplify their voices, and to ensure that no one is left behind in the democratic and developmental process.

“Our mission as the Edo State chapter is simple yet profound: to mobilise our people for greater participation in governance, foster unity across communities and local governments, support credible leadership that prioritises the welfare of the masses, and champion causes that promote social justice, equity, and development at the grassroots.

“We recognise that true power resides in the people, and that the grassroots are the foundation of every thriving democracy. It is from the villages, towns, and local communities that strength flows into the larger system. That is why GMMSG is committed to being a platform where the concerns, aspirations, and talents of our people are not only heard but acted upon.