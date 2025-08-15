15 notable facts about late Doyin Abiola

Doyin Abiola

Renowned journalist and media icon, Dr. Doyin Abiola, has passed away at the age of 81. She died at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday after a period of illness.

Dr. Abiola, the widow of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola — winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election — was widely celebrated for her groundbreaking contributions to journalism in Nigeria. She holds the historic distinction of being the first Nigerian woman to serve as editor-in-chief of a national daily newspaper.

Her career, spanning over three decades, left an indelible mark on the Nigerian media landscape. She rose through the ranks with grit and brilliance, influencing public discourse and paving the way for many women in journalism.

Below are 15 key facts about the life and legacy of Dr. Doyin Abiola:

1. Birth: She was born on February 1, 1943.

2. Education (Undergraduate): Abiola earned a degree in English and Drama from the University of Ibadan in 1969.

3. Early Career: She began her journalism career with the Daily Sketch newspaper in 1969, where she wrote a column titled “Tiro”, addressing social and gender-related issues.

4. Postgraduate Studies: In 1970, she left Daily Sketch to pursue a master’s degree in Journalism in the United States.

5. Return to Nigeria: Upon her return, she was offered the position of Woman Editor at Daily Times but declined, instead joining as a Features Writer. She eventually rose to become the Group Features Editor.

6. Doctorate Degree: She earned a PhD in Communications and Political Science from New York University in 1979.

7. Editorial Board Role: After completing her PhD, she returned to Daily Times and joined the editorial board, working alongside prominent editors like Stanley Macebuh, Dele Giwa, and Amma Ogan.

8. Pioneering at National Concord: Dr. Abiola later joined the newly established National Concord as its pioneer daily editor.

9. Historic Promotion: In 1986, she was promoted to Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of National Concord, becoming the first Nigerian woman to hold such a position in a daily newspaper.

10. Three-Decade Career: Her journalism journey at National Concord spanned 30 years, during which she held several key positions and influenced policy and media development.

11. Marriage to MKO Abiola: She married Chief MKO Abiola in 1981. He was the founder of National Concord and a prominent political figure.

12. Academic Engagement: She served on the Advisory Council of the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences at Ogun State University.

13. DAME Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Abiola received the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to media and democracy.

14. Second Female Recipient: She was the second woman to receive this DAME Lifetime Achievement Award, following Mrs. Omobola Onajide.

15. Eisenhower Fellow: In 1986, she was selected for the prestigious Eisenhower Fellowship, becoming the first Nigerian woman to be so honoured.